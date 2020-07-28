How these American anchors say ‘mask debate’ is childish but very funny

There’s a ‘great mask debate’ going on in America right now and, listening to these American news anchors, it’s more entertaining than it has any right to be.

Childish but very, very funny.

This is amazing. I don’t know how you pulled it off. pic.twitter.com/QX9SPU1y21 — ANGÉLICA – ALGODÃO DOCE E GUARANÁ (@thegoldenspike) July 28, 2020

Sorry, “Raging ….” and “Bishop David Zubick found himself in the middle of a…” actually made me cry. — Ritchie Max Straße ☠ (@sylumheights) July 28, 2020

THERE'S NEW VIDEO OF A RAGING MASK DEBATE — Melanie and no-one else ever, Princess (@MeLadyFreshness) July 28, 2020

HAHAHAHAHA fucking hell — ⓟⓞⓟⓢ (@popsicle_____) July 28, 2020

I may be really old but this reasures me that I still have the sense of humour of a 14 year old… https://t.co/i79jfT1msQ — Photography Skye (@landscapes365) July 28, 2020

Well, they are all anchors. Well, most of them.

Source @mattdunn25