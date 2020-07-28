Goodbye Tommy Robinson, hello sweet irony – 5 perfect reactions to the EDL founder moving to Spain

If you had “Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – a.k.a. Tommy Robinson – ups sticks and moves to Spain” on your Racist Bingo card, give that box a big fat cross because that’s exactly what’s happened.

via Gfycat

These five reactions have it covered.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

To put it in more serious terms …

It isn’t the first time he’s planned a permanent getaway.

In unrelated news, there are more than 500 branches of McDonald’s in Spain. That’s a lot of milkshake.

READ MORE

“Mastermind with Tommy Robinson” is as hilarious as you’d expect

Source Joël Grimal, Screengrab