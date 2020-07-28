Goodbye Tommy Robinson, hello sweet irony – 5 perfect reactions to the EDL founder moving to Spain

If you had “Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – a.k.a. Tommy Robinson – ups sticks and moves to Spain” on your Racist Bingo card, give that box a big fat cross because that’s exactly what’s happened.

Tommy Robinson doesn’t like foreign people moving to the UK to give them & their families a better life. Tommy Robinson has moved to a foreign country to give him & his family a better life. Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/dkuLybad6Y — Joël Grimal (@FFP83) July 28, 2020

via Gfycat

These five reactions have it covered.

1.

I hope the people of Spain extend ‘Tommy Robinson’ the same warmth and understanding as he’s always extended to those seeking to make a better life for themselves in the UK. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) July 28, 2020

2.

Apparently Stephen ‘Tommy Robinson’ Yaxley Lennon is considering emigrating to Spain. Talk about hypocrisy. Good thing he’s not a brexit advocate or anything or that would be a bit awkward 😳. — Ash Smith (@ashthedrum) July 28, 2020

3.

In fairness to Tommy Robinson he does appear to have finally taken his own advice and left the UK because he didn’t like it — Harry Niles (@niles_86) July 28, 2020

4.

Saw Tommy Robinson trending. A new grift. "Arsonists tried to burn down my house, sorry my wife's house" so I'm moving to another country.

Translation. I'm trying to hide my assets and legging it ahead of a libel payout. Please send money. pic.twitter.com/N9qnpbXWY0 — Paul (@pafster) July 28, 2020

5.

Tommy Robinson, a man who slags off refugees for a living, has fled the country claiming “ I didn’t feel safe in my own country anymore”. Hey Siri, define ‘refugee’? — Jaack (@Jaack) July 28, 2020

To put it in more serious terms …

No country should give Tommy Robinson refuge. Period. Payback time for inciting hate against all those who sought refuge in UK from persecution/war/economic oppression. He runs to an European country which would've been easier to settle in if not for #Brexit. Can't make it up. — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) July 28, 2020

It isn’t the first time he’s planned a permanent getaway.

Remembering the last time Tommy Robinson tried to become a refugee pic.twitter.com/YncDsQHT6l — TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) July 28, 2020

In unrelated news, there are more than 500 branches of McDonald’s in Spain. That’s a lot of milkshake.

READ MORE

“Mastermind with Tommy Robinson” is as hilarious as you’d expect

Source Joël Grimal, Screengrab