Donald Trump’s take on his painfully slow ramp walk has been turned into a song and it’s 10/10

You might remember a little while ago how Donald Trump walked so slowly down a ramp that it went viral. Just in case you missed it, here he is in ‘action’.

Trump descended a ramp extremely carefully at the end of his West Point speech today pic.twitter.com/uMG3KyB1V1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

And now the so-called president’s explanation for why he walked down it so slowly – which was almost as painful as the descent itself – has been turned into a song and it’s 10/10.

It was done a little while ago by @gregorybrothers but went viral after it was shared on Twitter by @RexChapman.

And he wasn’t the only famous fan.

I’ve watched this about ten thousand times. I love it so much. Thank you @gregorybrothers!! https://t.co/TZxUlq0hwR — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 28, 2020

And you can find a lot more from the @gregorybrothers – ‘discovering accidental songs throughout the universe’ – on Twitter here and on YouTube here.

If you like our song about ramps….you’ll LOVE our song about Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV 👶🙋🙋‍♂️📸📺pic.twitter.com/SNVCGLEKm4 — 🌈The Gregory Brothers🌈 (@gregorybrothers) July 28, 2020

READ MORE

David Attenborough commentating on this clip of Donald Trump on a ramp is just perfect

Source @gregorybrothers H/T @RexChapman @ChrisEvans