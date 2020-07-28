Donald Trump’s take on his painfully slow ramp walk has been turned into a song and it’s 10/10

You might remember a little while ago how Donald Trump walked so slowly down a ramp that it went viral. Just in case you missed it, here he is in ‘action’.

And now the so-called president’s explanation for why he walked down it so slowly – which was almost as painful as the descent itself – has been turned into a song and it’s 10/10.

It was done a little while ago by @gregorybrothers but went viral after it was shared on Twitter by @RexChapman.

And he wasn’t the only famous fan.

And you can find a lot more from the @gregorybrothers – ‘discovering accidental songs throughout the universe’ – on Twitter here and on YouTube here.

Source @gregorybrothers H/T @RexChapman @ChrisEvans