12 people waxing lyrical about Rishi Sunak’s poetic Twitter post
On the very day that the government launched its anti-obesity initiative, the Chancellor reminded people of the voucher scheme that will allow everyone to get up to £10 off meals at a variety of outlets, including fast food joints.
He did it via the medium of that poetic device so beloved of primary school English teachers – the acrostic.
veryman
zzuro
ortilla
le & Steen
nos Trattoria
he Real Greek
onest Burgers
xmouth Arms
asan
izza Express
x
nruly Pig
ony Macaronihttps://t.co/kp4XPsPjmp
— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 27, 2020
We can only assume that the creative decision was based on the expectation that ridicule would spread the message more widely.
Mission accomplished.
1.
This
Won't
Aid
The
Tackling
Obesity
Rhetoric
You Idiot https://t.co/YtCKALfyVc
— Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) July 27, 2020
2.
Is…is this a cry for help? https://t.co/HCUkuvtD4a
— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) July 27, 2020
3.
Hey!!! Clever…Can I play ? I know some pub names too!
ox and Hounds
pper George
oach and Horses
ings Head
live tree
orester Arms
armhouse https://t.co/GeLprSnlCY
— Audrey (@AudreyAurus1) July 27, 2020
4.
found the hidden message pic.twitter.com/hM6GlIZM1s
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 27, 2020
5.
Busy day, Chancellor? https://t.co/LyaLKUZNsx
— Joe Murphy (@JoeMurphyLondon) July 27, 2020
6.
i think this is what the kids call 'posting cringe' https://t.co/tnfEY1472S
— aarjan (it's kieth) (@aarjanistan) July 27, 2020
7.
UK Government trying to get folk out to restaurants on the *same day* as launching an anti-obesity campaign, what a slick comms operation, really impressive. https://t.co/sTr2Gis0S6
— Leo Mikłasz (@leomiklasz) July 27, 2020