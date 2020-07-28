12 people waxing lyrical about Rishi Sunak’s poetic Twitter post

On the very day that the government launched its anti-obesity initiative, the Chancellor reminded people of the voucher scheme that will allow everyone to get up to £10 off meals at a variety of outlets, including fast food joints.

He did it via the medium of that poetic device so beloved of primary school English teachers – the acrostic.

veryman

zzuro

ortilla le & Steen

nos Trattoria

he Real Greek onest Burgers

xmouth Arms

asan

izza Express x

nruly Pig

ony Macaronihttps://t.co/kp4XPsPjmp — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 27, 2020

We can only assume that the creative decision was based on the expectation that ridicule would spread the message more widely.

Mission accomplished.

1.

This

Won't

Aid

The Tackling

Obesity

Rhetoric

You Idiot https://t.co/YtCKALfyVc — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) July 27, 2020

2.

Is…is this a cry for help? https://t.co/HCUkuvtD4a — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) July 27, 2020

3.

Hey!!! Clever…Can I play ? I know some pub names too! ox and Hounds

pper George

oach and Horses

ings Head live tree

orester Arms

armhouse https://t.co/GeLprSnlCY — Audrey (@AudreyAurus1) July 27, 2020

4.

found the hidden message pic.twitter.com/hM6GlIZM1s — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 27, 2020

5.

6.

i think this is what the kids call 'posting cringe' https://t.co/tnfEY1472S — aarjan (it's kieth) (@aarjanistan) July 27, 2020

7.