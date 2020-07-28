12 people waxing lyrical about Rishi Sunak’s poetic Twitter post

On the very day that the government launched its anti-obesity initiative, the Chancellor reminded people of the voucher scheme that will allow everyone to get up to £10 off meals at a variety of outlets, including fast food joints.

He did it via the medium of that poetic device so beloved of primary school English teachers – the acrostic.

We can only assume that the creative decision was based on the expectation that ridicule would spread the message more widely.

Mission accomplished.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2