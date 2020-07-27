‘When you listen to your playlist and you’re hungry’

Comedian Bec Hill is the queen of misheard lyrics, which she makes even more entertaining by illustrating them with incredibly creative flipchart pages.

Her latest one is a return to the topic of food-related misheard lyrics – and it’s nothing short of genius.

Warning – this may change how you feel about some of your favourite songs forever.

She posted the video – cut into chunks due to restrictions – to her Twitter account.

When you listen to your playlist when you're hungry… pic.twitter.com/RdfROTC1wr — Bec Hill (@bechillcomedian) July 23, 2020

Naturally, it got a lot of love, and these reactions paint a good picture of what people think of Bec’s amazing work.

Oh this is good https://t.co/ZYhvyYD2KV — Stuart Ashen (@ashens) July 23, 2020

Incredibly clever! Every page. I did a small gasp when the gravy poured!! — Warren Brooks (@WarrenTheBrooks) July 24, 2020

She's done it AGAIN. The work and ingenuity that goes into these. Def worth a Kofi. https://t.co/DbIsAeg6HY — Julia Raeside (@JNRaeside) July 24, 2020

As a treat – and to make you even hungrier – here’s another foray into food songs, which was featured on BBC’s The Hit List.

I mishear songs on the radio when I'm hungry…pic.twitter.com/ZIf3f8S25j — Bec Hill (@bechillcomedian) December 25, 2019

Funnily enough, last night I did dream of some bagel.

READ MORE

Bec Hill has made a 20-second flipchart of coronavirus advice and it’s a game changer

Source Bec Hill Image Bec Hill