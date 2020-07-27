‘When you listen to your playlist and you’re hungry’

Comedian Bec Hill is the queen of misheard lyrics, which she makes even more entertaining by illustrating them with incredibly creative flipchart pages.

Her latest one is a return to the topic of food-related misheard lyrics – and it’s nothing short of genius.

Warning – this may change how you feel about some of your favourite songs forever.

She posted the video – cut into chunks due to restrictions – to her Twitter account.

Naturally, it got a lot of love, and these reactions paint a good picture of what people think of Bec’s amazing work.

As a treat – and to make you even hungrier – here’s another foray into food songs, which was featured on BBC’s The Hit List.

Funnily enough, last night I did dream of some bagel.

