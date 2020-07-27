This visually-impaired woman’s video of how she texts on her iPhone is an amazing, awe-inspiring watch

Over on Twitter @Kristy_Viers, who is visually impaired, shared a video showing how she uses her iPhone and it went wildly viral because it’s amazing, awe-inspiring stuff.

I thought I would share how I, as someone who is visually impaired use my iPhone.☺️ pic.twitter.com/wPI9smOIq0 — Kristy Viers 🦯 (@Kristy_Viers) July 26, 2020

And here are just a few of the things people said about it, with some responses from Kristy.

Thank you for such an educational video. That Braille Keyboard is amazing! — Tallsquall 🌪 (@Tallsquall) July 26, 2020

Wow! This is the first time I’ve ever seen an iPhone used like that. Makes me appreciate the ability that many of us take for granted and go on mindless endless scrolling.

Thanks for sharing your process and giving me a bit of my consciousness. — Keeny 💬 (@keeny76) July 26, 2020

Thanks so much, Christy, for doing this for sighted people, and other blind people like myself too! It's always very helpful for anyone to understand how we use assistive tech. How did you film this? Also, you sound super young!!! I thought you were older…. but I guess not! — A Rhyean Princess🚣‍♀️👑🍂🌹 (@ARhyeanPrincess) July 26, 2020

Thank you. I enjoy showing people, not everybody knows. My boyfriend used his phone to take a video. In my 30's.☺️ — Kristy Viers 🦯 (@Kristy_Viers) July 26, 2020

Simply amazing! I'd love to see you doing a YouTube channel featuring videos explaining & reviewing assistive tech for the visually impaired. You could point out companies that are allies, maybe even shame those that disregard the needs of their visually impaired customers. 😆 — Scott Jones (@GandalfSoftware) July 26, 2020

You weren't the only one asking for it so here it is.https://t.co/C4dsEe4Chp — Kristy Viers 🦯 (@Kristy_Viers) July 26, 2020

And just in case here’s another link to Kristy’s YouTube channel.

Source Twitter @Kristy_Viers YouTube