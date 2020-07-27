This homeless man’s vision of an ‘alternative society’ went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself

This homeless man was asked about his vision for an ‘alternative society or culture’ and it’s very well worth 44 seconds of your time.

It went viral after it was shared by @Rachael_Swindon on Twitter and here are just a few of the things people said about it.

READ MORE

Cowconmics: 17 economic models explained with cows

Source @Rachael_Swindon