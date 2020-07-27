This homeless man’s vision of an ‘alternative society’ went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself

This homeless man was asked about his vision for an ‘alternative society or culture’ and it’s very well worth 44 seconds of your time.

Allow this homeless man to quite brilliantly tell you about an alternative to capitalism. pic.twitter.com/nbqg8BsPsk — Rachael Swindon (@Rachael_Swindon) July 27, 2020

It went viral after it was shared by @Rachael_Swindon on Twitter and here are just a few of the things people said about it.

I met some of the best people ever in my times of homelessness.

Some are still very much my friends now.

You get a different perspective, sitting around watching the world rush around you.

❤ — Matthew (@Matthews_angst) July 27, 2020

How tragic that this is seen as an extreme viewpoint in hypercapitalist Dystopia as opposed to the only one capable of sustaining meaningful human life after the next couple of centuries: https://t.co/HJBMfdVYpQ — Shaun Keaveny (@shaunwkeaveny) July 27, 2020

Brilliant in both style of oratory & content! Can't imagine any current kipper-waving flip-flop blagging politician getting anywhere close to his intellect, integrity & communication skillshttps://t.co/xx4xUcjqwM — Bill Bates (@BillBates01) July 27, 2020

What an amazing man 👏👏👏❤️❤️ — Julie Harrington #BLM #MMT #FreeAssange (@celtjules66) July 27, 2020

Source @Rachael_Swindon