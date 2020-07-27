The look on this lion’s face went viral because it’s sheer perfection

The picture of this lion and its mate went viral for reasons which will rapidly become apparent.

It’s a fact you might now know about that mating habits of lions (and lionesses) and it proved so popular because the look on the lion’s face was sheer perfection.

finding out that lionesses have sex 20-40 times in a day when they're in heat and if her man can't keep up with her she demands to mate by biting his balls has been the highlight of my day pic.twitter.com/Z8j8vdTc3A — jasmine rice (@jasminericegirl) July 25, 2020

Speaks volumes.

This is the original Facebook post from which it was taken, a photo taken by Johanna Kok at Rotterdam zoo Blijdorp.

That face!

Wait ’til you hear about octopuses.

imagine if lions mated like octopuses tho lmao pic.twitter.com/YOC3nE9aDR — sree. (@ThisHungryPanda) July 25, 2020

Although …

this actually isn’t true!! he can detach the penis but he will die afterwards. there’s also a 50/50 chance the female octopus will eat him before he gets a chance to have sex with her. every live male octopus is a virgin (and an orphan) — Carly Rae DEFUND LAPD Jesse (@tinderdistrict) July 25, 2020

We’re off for a lion down.

