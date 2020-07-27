If you thought your handwriting was hard to read, wait until you see Russian cursive

The Cyrillic script, used in Russia as well as many other countries, is quite beautiful and looks great on those late-stage Communism posters so beloved of students and hipsters, but it’s not always printed.

Sometimes it’s like this:

Losing my mind after learning about Russian cursive pic.twitter.com/ll4PDJGKtu — Christian (@beanerbastard) July 25, 2020

Imagine having to learn that when you’re in primary school!

The tweet went viral, with more than 104,000 retweets after less than two full days, and hundreds of comments – like these:

this is uwu to me https://t.co/gGdo8YmMpK — vanessa a. bee 🐝✌🏾 (@Vanessa_ABee) July 26, 2020

my grandparents writing me a birthday card: https://t.co/82ekFMJnmO — аlcie (@96zcombo) July 26, 2020

I can read Russian and I’m clueless about this. https://t.co/3VSHgYzoxM — OnlyScolds™️ ☠️ (@JaimeKay) July 26, 2020

my bigest love is that one! it's chinchilla in russian! pic.twitter.com/6uddQ0H5jD — Are you trying to seduce me? (@nana_PhoebeWB) July 26, 2020

Russian/Ukranian tweeter @slumberalien confirmed that it is indeed like that, although her version looks like more than a bunch of ‘U’s.

hell yeah, that's us!!! here's mine, as an example. pic.twitter.com/y0f6CdrevX — flesh canoe (@slumberalien) July 26, 2020

Imagine what Russian doctors’ writing must be like.

