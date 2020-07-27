If you thought your handwriting was hard to read, wait until you see Russian cursive

The Cyrillic script, used in Russia as well as many other countries, is quite beautiful and looks great on those late-stage Communism posters so beloved of students and hipsters, but it’s not always printed.

Sometimes it’s like this:

Imagine having to learn that when you’re in primary school!

The tweet went viral, with more than 104,000 retweets after less than two full days, and hundreds of comments – like these:

Russian/Ukranian tweeter @slumberalien confirmed that it is indeed like that, although her version looks like more than a bunch of ‘U’s.

Imagine what Russian doctors’ writing must be like.

via Gfycat

READ MORE

An artist used Chinese water writing paper to make an instant animation and we’re in awe

Source Christian Image Christian