People can’t stop watching this video of a dog because … wait for it
If you haven’t already seen this video of a dog in a frame then you’re in for a treat. And if you have, you’ll know by now it merits repeated viewings. Lots of repeated viewings.
losing my mind at this pic.twitter.com/VJyDzdcyO4
— We Print Video (@infiniteobjects) July 16, 2020
And just some of the things people were saying about it.
This is the best thing you’ll see today 💛 pic.twitter.com/gsTGLt1lX4
— Erin (@erinruberry) July 19, 2020
This dog deserves immediate belly rubbies and treats pic.twitter.com/wKd1AOQGm6
— Brennan Valenzuela (@nannerbs) July 17, 2020
🤣🤣🤣 well helloooo there pic.twitter.com/Jgf5TwuTS1
— Mikey (@fsmikey) July 17, 2020
I CANT STOP WATCHING THIS
— Aaron Cohen (@ImoveCar) July 16, 2020
i split my life into before i saw this tiktok and after pic.twitter.com/kDAwH8NFyG
— Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) July 27, 2020
READ MORE
The look on this lion’s face went viral because it’s sheer perfection
Source Twitter @infiniteobjects