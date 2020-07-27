Masks, quarantine and hand sanitiser – our 11 favourite coronavirus jokes

As Spain’s rising coronavirus numbers mean returning Brits must self-isolate for a fortnight, we have to ask ourselves how the Department of Transport will ever manage without their top man, Grant Shapps.

When they lose Shapps, they lose Michael Green, Corinne Stockheath and Sebastian Fox as well.

Elsewhere, people have been thinking about masks, quarantine and more – and making it funny. These are the best we’ve spotted.

1.

Can't believe I've just been kicked out of @Tesco for not wearing a #facemask pic.twitter.com/mVVKp93Hf4 — Sheps (@Sheppyuk) July 25, 2020

2.

Glad to see Nicholas Cage is wearing his mask whilst shopping pic.twitter.com/s5lIUTY6ZR — William Stone (@itswilliamstone) July 26, 2020

3.

The quarantine in Spain falls mainly while you’re on the plane — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) July 26, 2020

4.

Hahahaha this could have been us if the PM didn't miss the first 5 meetings because he didn't take it seriously and went on holiday instead of giving a shit https://t.co/NGsxehgod2 — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 25, 2020

5.

I ration the amount of canned goods I buy during lockdown. I call it Tentin Quarantino — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) July 26, 2020

6.

if women can wear a bra all day then you can wear a facemask — ⚠️cam⚠️ (@climaxximus) July 25, 2020

7.

I was hoping we’d reach the point of lockdown where they start showing reruns of Brookside. — Hayley Ellis (@Hayles_Ellis) July 25, 2020

8.

Enjoying a relaxing weekend break in Spain before starting my important new job on Monday. — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) July 25, 2020

9.

Modern horror story: the public hand sanitiser unit whose button you just pressed…is empty — Peter McGladdery (@petermcgladdery) July 26, 2020

10.

Meeting up with the lads for the first time since lockdown 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/emDzLWfj6Q — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) July 26, 2020

11.

As England’s cricketers begin their third test in a month, Matt Hancock is left wondering how they manage to do so many. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) July 24, 2020

READ MORE

Simply 10 tweets about the pandemic that made us laugh

Image Screengrab