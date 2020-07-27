James Blunt shared what he’d look like as a woman and Piers Morgan liked it as much as he did
He’s not exactly the first person to do this, but not many people got quite as big a response as James Blunt after he used FaceApp to see what he’d look like as a woman.
I’d fuck me. pic.twitter.com/deTq19t8kF
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) July 25, 2020
And just in case that wasn’t enough of an image for you not to be able to get out of your head, this happened.
So would I. https://t.co/zOZu79JcHU
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 25, 2020
Oh.
You're Beautiful.
— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 25, 2020
Would you? pic.twitter.com/0gsbrkEXMM
— Mark (@XcaliburX) July 25, 2020
