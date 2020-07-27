The “I had a joke” format has taken over Twitter – 27 puntastic examples

Once in a while, a joke format takes Twitter by storm, right up until – and beyond – the point where most people are really sick of it.

We don’t know how many people are sick of this one yet, but it’s certainly spread through Twitter like a virus at a Keep Britain Free rally.

These are some of the best we’ve spotted – and they barely scrape the surface.

1.

I had a joke about my lightsaber, but I tossed it away. https://t.co/AOjBu7DRUR — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 25, 2020

2.

Oh you’ve got a joke about teachers, have you? Well perhaps you’d like to share it with the rest of us? — Ed Morrish (@edmorrish) July 26, 2020

3.

I have a joke about copyright, but you've probably heard it before. — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) July 26, 2020

4.

I have a joke about delayed gratification but — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) July 25, 2020

5.

I have a joke about how Mary and Joseph kept their floor clean. Jesus swept. — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) July 25, 2020

6.

I had a joke about being a woman in meetings, but a guy already told it for me. — Jen Heemstra (@jenheemstra) July 25, 2020

7.

I have a joke about Frankenstein, but it's actually about Frankenstein's monster — SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) July 25, 2020

8.

I have a joke about Boris Johnson, oh wait, I lied. — Johanna Saunders ⚫️🕷🏴🐟🌊 (@JohannaSaunders) July 25, 2020

9.

I have a joke about my ADHD — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) July 25, 2020

10.

i have a joke about home office compensation schemes but you won't get it — Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@paperghost) July 26, 2020

11.

I've a joke about surrealism but my hovercraft is full of eels. — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) July 26, 2020

12.

I've got a joke about Marmite, but I'm not sure you'll love it — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) July 25, 2020

13.

I have a joke about a person, woman, man, camera, tv, but I can’t remember how it goes. — Ida Skibenes ❄️ (@ida_skibenes) July 25, 2020

14.