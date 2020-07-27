The “I had a joke” format has taken over Twitter – 27 puntastic examples
Once in a while, a joke format takes Twitter by storm, right up until – and beyond – the point where most people are really sick of it.
We don’t know how many people are sick of this one yet, but it’s certainly spread through Twitter like a virus at a Keep Britain Free rally.
These are some of the best we’ve spotted – and they barely scrape the surface.
1.
I had a joke about my lightsaber, but I tossed it away. https://t.co/AOjBu7DRUR
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 25, 2020
2.
Oh you’ve got a joke about teachers, have you? Well perhaps you’d like to share it with the rest of us?
— Ed Morrish (@edmorrish) July 26, 2020
3.
I have a joke about copyright, but you've probably heard it before.
— Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) July 26, 2020
4.
I have a joke about delayed gratification but
— Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) July 25, 2020
5.
I have a joke about how Mary and Joseph kept their floor clean. Jesus swept.
— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) July 25, 2020
6.
I had a joke about being a woman in meetings, but a guy already told it for me.
— Jen Heemstra (@jenheemstra) July 25, 2020
7.
I have a joke about Frankenstein, but it's actually about Frankenstein's monster
— SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) July 25, 2020
8.
I have a joke about Boris Johnson, oh wait, I lied.
— Johanna Saunders ⚫️🕷🏴🐟🌊 (@JohannaSaunders) July 25, 2020
9.
I have a joke about my ADHD
— Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) July 25, 2020
10.
i have a joke about home office compensation schemes but you won't get it
— Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@paperghost) July 26, 2020
11.
I've a joke about surrealism but my hovercraft is full of eels.
— Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) July 26, 2020
12.
I've got a joke about Marmite, but I'm not sure you'll love it
— Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) July 25, 2020
13.
I have a joke about a person, woman, man, camera, tv, but I can’t remember how it goes.
— Ida Skibenes ❄️ (@ida_skibenes) July 25, 2020
14.
I have a joke about unemployment, but I’m not sure it works. https://t.co/o2MZnXY6hi
— Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) July 25, 2020