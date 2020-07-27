These elderly laundry owners model the clothes left behind – and they’re cool AF

An 83-year-old laundry owner in Taiwan, Chang Wan-ji, and his 84-year-old wife, Hsu Sho-er, have found the silver lining to the cloud of “customers” who never return to collect – or pay for – their laundry.

Their Instagram account, Wan Show’s Laundry, shows the pair posing in the abandoned clothes and they look like a pair of fashion models, thanks to a little guidance from their grandson, Reef Chang.

Here are some of their fabulous poses.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Seriously – that’s at David Bowie levels of cool. After becoming internet famous, the couple had a message for their new fans.

We’re very much with comedian Tiernan Douieb on this.

This instagram page of an elderly couple who own a dry cleaners & dress up in the clothes people leave behind, has totally made my day. https://t.co/C8sPPDctLq pic.twitter.com/Uqlgw4m7ks — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) July 26, 2020

Day made, but seriously – collect and pay for your laundry.

Source Instagram Image Instagram