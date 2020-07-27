This skewering of Boris Johnson’s obesity drive wins our letter of the week

As you may have seen elsewhere, Boris Johnson today launched the government’s obesity reduction drive.

The government’s pandemic-inspired efforts to tackle obesity levels can only be a good thing, obviously.

But there was something about its timing that got people thinking. And when we say ‘people’, who we really mean is Nigel Orchard from Salisbury, who wrote this letter to the Times, highlighted by @PickardJE on Twitter.

It’s only Monday but we reckon that’s our newspaper letter of the week.

And while it’s good, it’s got some way to go before it beats this one, once shared by Dom Joly as ‘surely the greatest letter ever sent to a newspaper’.

Source Twitter @PickardJE