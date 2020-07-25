People had thoughts about Dominic Raab’s foodbank selfie – the only 5 reactions you need

Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, posted a selfie at a food bank on Friday, looking suspiciously sweaty for a man who would presumably stay indoors if he had a temperature, and a tad too smug, considering the existence of food banks is a neon FAIL sign pointing at the government.

Great to join Jenny French and her formidable team of local East Elmbridge Foodbank volunteers, alongside @SCCLeader Tim Oliver, in their new Molesey base. They’re doing an amazing job supporting the vulnerable during COVID. pic.twitter.com/nFKHpAsmyA — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) July 24, 2020

There were two immediate questions.

A: why does one of the richest nations on Earth need foodbanks? B: where is your face mask? https://t.co/TQE4Co2bMI — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 24, 2020

But that wasn’t all. Oh no indeed – these five comments say it rather well.

1.

Tories doing photo opps in foodbanks. Like arsonists doing photo opps with the fire brigade. https://t.co/oHBNTNT5ff — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 24, 2020

2.

*throws orphans in sea* great to join this lifeguard and her team, they’re doing an amazing job getting these orphans out of the sea. https://t.co/Jvfc36pMme — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 24, 2020

3.

Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair! https://t.co/vuMCyBs0aM — Uncle Markie (@markthomasinfo) July 25, 2020

4.

Dom calls them scrounge hubs. https://t.co/AYevCk1bKa — Mark ne-Francois-pas MP (@MarkFrancois12) July 25, 2020

5.

I then moved on to join the formidable team at my local mortuary. They’re doing an amazing job of processing the thousands of victims of our Herd Immunity strategy #WorldBeating pic.twitter.com/LdmD6Jdk8s — The Agitator (@UKDemockery) July 24, 2020

Femi Oluwole shared this clip, which was bad to start with and really hasn’t aged well.

I thought people who use food banks just had cash-flow problems. So why even bother? Let them sort themselves out! pic.twitter.com/yy9RSyRJaS — Femi – My mask protects you. Please protect me. (@Femi_Sorry) July 25, 2020

