People had thoughts about Dominic Raab’s foodbank selfie – the only 5 reactions you need
Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, posted a selfie at a food bank on Friday, looking suspiciously sweaty for a man who would presumably stay indoors if he had a temperature, and a tad too smug, considering the existence of food banks is a neon FAIL sign pointing at the government.
Great to join Jenny French and her formidable team of local East Elmbridge Foodbank volunteers, alongside @SCCLeader Tim Oliver, in their new Molesey base. They’re doing an amazing job supporting the vulnerable during COVID. pic.twitter.com/nFKHpAsmyA
— Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) July 24, 2020
There were two immediate questions.
A: why does one of the richest nations on Earth need foodbanks?
B: where is your face mask? https://t.co/TQE4Co2bMI
— Otto English (@Otto_English) July 24, 2020
But that wasn’t all. Oh no indeed – these five comments say it rather well.
1.
Tories doing photo opps in foodbanks. Like arsonists doing photo opps with the fire brigade. https://t.co/oHBNTNT5ff
— David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 24, 2020
2.
*throws orphans in sea* great to join this lifeguard and her team, they’re doing an amazing job getting these orphans out of the sea. https://t.co/Jvfc36pMme
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 24, 2020
3.
Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair! https://t.co/vuMCyBs0aM
— Uncle Markie (@markthomasinfo) July 25, 2020
4.
Dom calls them scrounge hubs. https://t.co/AYevCk1bKa
— Mark ne-Francois-pas MP (@MarkFrancois12) July 25, 2020
5.
I then moved on to join the formidable team at my local mortuary. They’re doing an amazing job of processing the thousands of victims of our Herd Immunity strategy #WorldBeating pic.twitter.com/LdmD6Jdk8s
— The Agitator (@UKDemockery) July 24, 2020
Femi Oluwole shared this clip, which was bad to start with and really hasn’t aged well.
I thought people who use food banks just had cash-flow problems. So why even bother? Let them sort themselves out! pic.twitter.com/yy9RSyRJaS
— Femi – My mask protects you. Please protect me. (@Femi_Sorry) July 25, 2020
