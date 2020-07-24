‘What’s considered trashy if you’re poor, but classy if you’re rich?” 13 spot-on answers

Over on Twitter Ana Samways asked her followers a simple question…

What’s considered trashy if you’re poor, but classy if you’re rich? — Ana Samways (@AnaSamways) June 6, 2016

The answers came thick and fast, and provide real food for thought…

Drinking outdoors: pinnacle of high society if you're rich having a picnic with some wine, but if you're in a poor inner city area and drinking a can you're a problem drinker and need an antisocial behaviour order — Simon Moriarty (@simpmor) July 22, 2020

Having children with three different women pic.twitter.com/JoXLNWz12a — Jay (@jamespauljr) July 22, 2020

Protesting in any way, shape or form – for rich people it’s being woke and standing up for your rights, for poor people it’s considered rioting… — Amy Goggins (@goodgoodatl) July 22, 2020

Asking for a raise

Poor: What entitlement!

Rich: What self-confidence! — Nancy Rutman (@NRutman) July 23, 2020

Avoiding Taxes. — SometimesJai (@JaiHaack) July 22, 2020

Living off money you did not directly earn. — Daniel Felsenfeld (@DFelsenfeld) July 22, 2020

Not taking care of your own kids https://t.co/Qzr8fFGUgt — Malaika Jabali (@MalaikaJabali) July 23, 2020

having children out of wedlock or having children young https://t.co/GZl2BKygWV — rato (@Rato_K) July 23, 2020

Stealing. Poor people will be thrown in jail for stealing bread but CEOs are praised for profit margins from wage theft. https://t.co/2PTJ33ma4l — Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) July 23, 2020

But the last word has to go to Jack Monroe, ‘Bootstrap Cook’, who knows just what poverty is like…