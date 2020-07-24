‘What’s considered trashy if you’re poor, but classy if you’re rich?” 13 spot-on answers
Over on Twitter Ana Samways asked her followers a simple question…
What’s considered trashy if you’re poor, but classy if you’re rich?
The answers came thick and fast, and provide real food for thought…
government handouts https://t.co/HDobVhxaTI
Drinking outdoors: pinnacle of high society if you're rich having a picnic with some wine, but if you're in a poor inner city area and drinking a can you're a problem drinker and need an antisocial behaviour order
Having children with three different women pic.twitter.com/JoXLNWz12a
Protesting in any way, shape or form – for rich people it’s being woke and standing up for your rights, for poor people it’s considered rioting…
Asking for a raise
Poor: What entitlement!
Rich: What self-confidence!
Avoiding Taxes.
Living off money you did not directly earn.
Bare floorboards https://t.co/RTC9GXZgvA
Not taking care of your own kids https://t.co/Qzr8fFGUgt
having children out of wedlock or having children young https://t.co/GZl2BKygWV
Migrating https://t.co/w1Y25cm9P2
Stealing. Poor people will be thrown in jail for stealing bread but CEOs are praised for profit margins from wage theft. https://t.co/2PTJ33ma4l
But the last word has to go to Jack Monroe, ‘Bootstrap Cook’, who knows just what poverty is like…
Daytime drinking. State subsidised housing. Not paying taxes. Rips in your jeans. Having a small telly. Having a big telly. Having a telly. Not having a telly. Having a day off from doing anything. Manicures. Drugs. Having a dog. Being thin. Not being thin. Literally EVERYTHING. https://t.co/S9PavUcKSN
