Simply 10 tweets about the pandemic that made us laugh
It’s Mask Day in England, as face coverings become mandatory in shops, including takeaways, and banks.
As the lockdown appears to have made Jeff Bezos even richer, we head over to Twitter for the real treasure in our midst – laughter.
1.
Maybe you should just stay in bed.
– everyone’s 2020 daily horoscope
— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) July 23, 2020
2.
Leaving the house, I put on a mask, sunglasses, a hat and headphones.
You guys, I think I’ve turned into Mr. Potato Head.
— Darla (@ddsmidt) July 22, 2020
3.
Well this is new. I guess you could say social distancing measures have been… *leans in*… elevated. pic.twitter.com/QTwPYHQ2Ie
— Hong Kong Hermit (@HongKongHermit) July 23, 2020
4.
Finally! Instructions I can understand 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/syA55nFZbY
— Christine Morgan (@msChristineMo) July 22, 2020
5.
Almost as bad as a no-mask wanker is the I’ve-got-a-mask-but-I-wear-it-under-my-chin-so-it-doesn’t-cover-my-nose-&-mouth wanker.
— Paul (@bingowings14) July 22, 2020
6.
Scientists
We made the internet, connecting the world
Public
Glorious, truly mind boggling
Scientists
We put people on the moon
Public
I could not begin to fathom how you achieved such a thing
Scientists
Masks can’t kill you-
Public
Shut up shithead, you don’t fucking know
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 23, 2020
7.
2019: look at you, Mr. Fancypants
2020: look at you, Mr. Pants
— Eternal Samnation (@portmanteauface) July 23, 2020
8.
The supermarkets will be a bloody nightmare from tomorrow when masks become mandatory in shops. People just keeling over as you’re trying to decide between Cornflakes and Shreddies. Having to step over bodies gasping for breath on the floor as you reach for a 6 pack of Quavers.
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) July 23, 2020
9.
To help decide whether *you* should wear a mask, simply rank these activities in order of personal preference:
1. wearing a mask
2. dying
— Ben (@0point5twins) July 14, 2020
10.
I'll have whatever Bloomberg's been drinking.https://t.co/q6feX9eATS
— Davey Six-Toes (@HutchinsonDave) July 23, 2020
Image Screengrab