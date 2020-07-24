‘How to person woman man camera tv’ – Sarah Cooper nails Trump’s (latest) cognitive test rant

We’ve been waiting to see what the brilliant Sarah Cooper would make of Donald Trump’s continuing insistence on telling everyone how well he did at his cognitive test, and we’re not disappointed.

Here, she takes on the detailed explanation he gave Fox News’ medical analyst, Professor Marc K Siegel, of the memory test part of his examination.

The look on the ‘other’ Sarah’s face when she spots the poster on Trump’s wall is almost as bemused as the professor’s was while listening to the President’s ramble.

As soon as the video landed, Twitter reacted.

Sarah added some food for thought.

We can’t think of a single argument against that theory.

Source Sarah Cooper Image Sarah Cooper