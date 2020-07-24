‘How to person woman man camera tv’ – Sarah Cooper nails Trump’s (latest) cognitive test rant

We’ve been waiting to see what the brilliant Sarah Cooper would make of Donald Trump’s continuing insistence on telling everyone how well he did at his cognitive test, and we’re not disappointed.

Here, she takes on the detailed explanation he gave Fox News’ medical analyst, Professor Marc K Siegel, of the memory test part of his examination.

The look on the ‘other’ Sarah’s face when she spots the poster on Trump’s wall is almost as bemused as the professor’s was while listening to the President’s ramble.

Can't stop watching Trump on the cognitive test: "The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question. It’s like you’ll go 'person, woman, man, camera, TV.' So they say could you repeat that? I said, yeah. 'Person, woman, man, camera, TV.' Okay, that's very good." pic.twitter.com/Ggv42oGliu — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 23, 2020

As soon as the video landed, Twitter reacted.

Be still my heart – this is too good https://t.co/olZfCwiX9l — Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) July 24, 2020

bliss and perfection https://t.co/dWviVpQvDg — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 24, 2020

She is SPELLBINDING https://t.co/NtBCUXp6as — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) July 24, 2020

It’s amazing how this isolates his madness and how desperate and lost he is. It couldn’t be more terrifying that he is responsible for anything much less hundreds of millions of people. https://t.co/6o5Vx5xuOf — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) July 24, 2020

I have to believe that Trump is now knowingly creating new material for Sarah Cooper. It’s the only way this makes any sense. And ho my god this shit is mint. https://t.co/JuyqvKJQhQ — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) July 24, 2020

Sarah added some food for thought.

Here’s what I learned making this video: Fox News HATES Donald Trump. They could’ve edited this (heavily) and made him not sound so *lost old man* but they didn’t, they kept all the repetitive nonsense intact. Because they actually hate him. Thank you for coming to my ted talk — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 24, 2020

We can’t think of a single argument against that theory.

READ MORE

Donald Trump treated everyone to another excerpt from his cognitive test – the 12 funniest comments

Source Sarah Cooper Image Sarah Cooper