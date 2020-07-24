Simply the funniest reaction to a cookery video you’ll see anytime soon

Comedian Nigel Ng‘s alter ego Uncle Roger is a master of rice cookery, and here he is proving it.

Uncle Roger does a masterclass on rice cooking pic.twitter.com/f7t2tn7gdB — Nigel Ng (@MrNigelNg) July 3, 2020

See – perfect rice. That’s why he wasn’t at all happy at the spectacle unfolding in this BBC Food egg-fried rice video.

Like most highly entertaining videos, it found its way to Twitter, where people loved it so much it has picked up almost seven million views in less than a day.

This is how people have been reacting to the hilariously judgemental Uncle Roger.

LMAAOOOO WHO IS THIS HILARIOUS DUDE??????? 😂😂😂😂😂 THIS RICE COOKING IS A HATE CRIMEpic.twitter.com/V4N4gS4W77 — Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) July 23, 2020

So many bad, bad things happening right now but this woman draining her cooked rice in a colander and then running water over it has sent me over the edge. So funny. https://t.co/wP0QoAC2ZR — Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) July 23, 2020

This is why I’m not allowed to watch most medical tv anymore https://t.co/cdzCyoEc7W — Dr Dominic Pimenta (@juniordrblog) July 23, 2020

Nigel spotted the love his work was getting and was blown away.

Wow! 1.5M views on twitter??? Holy shit Wish it was on my personal youtube but I'll take it! https://t.co/Jm2YYfUjAv — Nigel Ng (@MrNigelNg) July 23, 2020

If you want to see what else he does, you can follow him on YouTube, Instagram or on Twitter.

Now, go and buy that rice maker.

