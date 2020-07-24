Simply the funniest reaction to a cookery video you’ll see anytime soon

Comedian Nigel Ng‘s alter ego Uncle Roger is a master of rice cookery, and here he is proving it.

See – perfect rice. That’s why he wasn’t at all happy at the spectacle unfolding in this BBC Food egg-fried rice video.

Like most highly entertaining videos, it found its way to Twitter, where people loved it so much it has picked up almost seven million views in less than a day.

This is how people have been reacting to the hilariously judgemental Uncle Roger.

Nigel spotted the love his work was getting and was blown away.

If you want to see what else he does, you can follow him on YouTube, Instagram or on Twitter.

Now, go and buy that rice maker.

Source Nigel Ng Image Nigel Ng