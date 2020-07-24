Donald Trump treated everyone to another excerpt from his cognitive test – the 12 funniest comments

The saga of Donald Trump‘s cognitive test continues to run and run – largely because he won’t stop talking about it.

Here’s the catch-up:

Trump rang into a Fox News show and boasted about having aced a cognitive test

People were surprised because the only visit to the hospital in question had been described as an inspection

He brought it up during another interview, pushing for Joe Biden to take the same test

The test was shared online and turned out to be at a difficulty level associated with lower primary school

Another interviewer brought this up and the President insisted the last five questions were really difficult

CNN pointed out that the last five questions were about the day, date, year and location