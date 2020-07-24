Donald Trump treated everyone to another excerpt from his cognitive test – the 12 funniest comments
The saga of Donald Trump‘s cognitive test continues to run and run – largely because he won’t stop talking about it.
Here’s the catch-up:
Trump rang into a Fox News show and boasted about having aced a cognitive test
People were surprised because the only visit to the hospital in question had been described as an inspection
He brought it up during another interview, pushing for Joe Biden to take the same test
The test was shared online and turned out to be at a difficulty level associated with lower primary school
Another interviewer brought this up and the President insisted the last five questions were really difficult
CNN pointed out that the last five questions were about the day, date, year and location
That’s where we were until this happened:
Can't stop watching Trump on the cognitive test:
"The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question. It’s like you’ll go 'person, woman, man, camera, TV.' So they say could you repeat that? I said, yeah. 'Person, woman, man, camera, TV.' Okay, that's very good." pic.twitter.com/Ggv42oGliu
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 23, 2020
He’s not helping himself, is he?
The reactions have been much as you’d expect.
1.
[history class, 2060]
“And it was at that point, after 145,000 deaths, that the president once again bragged about only taking 35 minutes to pass a 10 minute cognitive assessment for Alzheimer’s” pic.twitter.com/GBW8VmBlsR
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 23, 2020
2.
— Hi, it's Abby. Yep. (@abbycohenwl) July 23, 2020
3.
he’s literally just saying what he can see in front of him. he’s Brick from Anchorman loving his lamp https://t.co/u0nCxO4e7M
— Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) July 23, 2020
4.
Barack Obama had to be a double Ivy League graduate, President of the Harvard Law Review, a constitutional law professor, a bestselling author, and a United States Senator.
Trump had to remember five words in order. https://t.co/V0xF8pV0Mr
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 23, 2020
5.
“A house divided against itself, cannot stand.” Abraham Lincoln
“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” Franklin D. Roosevelt
“We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” @BarackObama
“Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV” @realDonaldTrump
— Sari Beth Rosenberg (@saribethrose) July 23, 2020
6.
Live footage of Trump taking cognitive test pic.twitter.com/BqnxugX8o3
— Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) July 23, 2020