25 funny tweets from this week to raise all our spirits

With everything 2020 has been throwing at us, we could really do with a laugh, which is why we dug about on Twitter and found these funny things to raise all our spirits.

1.

If you see me walking down the street and I start to cry each time we meet . pic.twitter.com/YkLoaPEdyB — Clare.O (@ArrivedInGenX) July 20, 2020

2.

I never knew his full name until now pic.twitter.com/0wA1uQIhmo — joe heenan (@joeheenan) July 17, 2020

3.

“D’you little shits today even know that ‘cc’ on email means ‘carbon copy’?” I slur drunkenly. “Prolly never even touched the crap, where it gets all over your hands.” The sullen teenager stares at me. “The fuck is ‘email’, old person?” — batkaren (@batkaren) July 17, 2020

4.

The ancient Greeks used stars in the sky for navigation, but a lot of people don’t know that the Ancient Welsh similarly used similar techniques. They’d look up at the grey skies and dark clouds to check if they were still in Wales. — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) July 18, 2020

5.

My hand writing is so bad that yahoo mail is using it for CAPTCHA — Chay…⚖️ (@Chay_Raghu) July 19, 2020

6.

Strewth, do you mind if I wait until she drops the Thurston, or do I have to catch it in mid air? pic.twitter.com/KaCuwYPJWF — Matho (@MathoInc) July 20, 2020

7.

i personally think cinderella should have lived a happy life with all her animal friends rather than settle for a man who had her try on a shoe because he didn’t recognize her without makeup — corri (@okiecorri) July 20, 2020

8.

is this a house on rightmove or dunelm during a mid season sale pic.twitter.com/hLkmvCsvvG — Sally Vanns (@SallyVanns) July 19, 2020

9.

Sorry but this isn't how you take care of a hotel pic.twitter.com/WPKmZCo1iC — josh 'Letterman' (oldfriend99) (@oldfriend99) July 17, 2020

10.

Words you can sing instead of "Roxanne" to the song "Roxanne": – Floor Plan

– Sports Fan

– Raw Spam

– Tarzan

– Postman Postman is best because they also walk the streets for money. — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) July 20, 2020

11.

Make your mum think she's at a theme park by handing her your coat and running away. — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) July 20, 2020

12.