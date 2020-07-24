The course of 2020 corresponds beautifully to Olivia Colman’s Oscars speech

We all know 2020 has gone rogue, but the best possible way to appreciate how it happened is by watching this fantastic video of Olivia Colman‘s Oscar acceptance speech.

Kudos to Matt Evans for spotting the potential and making it happen.

People have certainly found it relatable.

We hope the next few months are more like her after-party and less like her hangover.

READ MORE

This cat is all of us in 2020

Source Matt Evuns Image Screengrab