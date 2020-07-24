The course of 2020 corresponds beautifully to Olivia Colman’s Oscars speech

We all know 2020 has gone rogue, but the best possible way to appreciate how it happened is by watching this fantastic video of Olivia Colman‘s Oscar acceptance speech.

the months of 2020 as olivia coleman’s oscar speech pic.twitter.com/pGL0Tsk8iF — matt (@MattEvuns) July 19, 2020

Kudos to Matt Evans for spotting the potential and making it happen.

People have certainly found it relatable.

the way I screamed at May pic.twitter.com/z4tpMSXVPU — natebobphil (@natebobphil) July 20, 2020

Omg this is too accurate 😂 — Grace Firth (@grace_firth) July 20, 2020

Okay, everyone stop tweeting and just pack our bags now. Nothing will ever top this. pic.twitter.com/5NdSpvuTsi — Reyzando N (@reyzando) July 20, 2020

We hope the next few months are more like her after-party and less like her hangover.

And August doesn't look promising pic.twitter.com/CtwnoIq3Ey — dani #BLM (@TowerwhiteDani) July 20, 2020

READ MORE

This cat is all of us in 2020

Source Matt Evuns Image Screengrab