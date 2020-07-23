The UK wants foreign spies to go on a register and people can see a problem – 12 very funny responses

The long-awaited Russia Report was extremely damning about the UK government’s lack of response to a clear and serious threat of Russian interference in British politics, including in the 2016 EU referendum.

Although Downing Street has issued a refusal to carry out an investigation into Russian meddling in Brexit on the grounds that it hasn’t seen the interference it was accused of not looking for, it has come up with a way of addressing the fact that it is currently not illegal for foreign agents to spy in the UK.

The U.K. could require foreign states to name their spies operating in the country on a government register https://t.co/1XejHvGUDu — Bloomberg (@business) July 22, 2020

Twitter thought there might be a systemic flaw.

Government's planning a "register of foreign spies" – suggesting their grasp of the most basic element of spying is akin to a goldfish's understanding of quantum entanglement theory. — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 22, 2020

This will give us an advantage in international espionage because we’ll know the names and addresses of every other country’s spies and if they do something shady we can just ask them about it and tell them to stop. I can’t understand why we didn’t think of this years ago. https://t.co/kYlKk4Maq8 — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) July 22, 2020

DO YOU KNOW WHAT A SPY IS https://t.co/5gvpxXJRhf — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 22, 2020

Someone’s on meth and it’s not me. https://t.co/AuMWlmJnYM — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) July 22, 2020

I hear they're also banning newspapers with eye holes cut into them. https://t.co/1HHVquqgCt — David J. Court (@DavidJCourt) July 22, 2020

If Fawlty Towers was a government. https://t.co/FQQ3ChmZ8N — Oisín McGann (@OisinMcGann) July 22, 2020

Hands up everyone who is a spy! Awesome! Dominic, does that mean we can reduce the secret services to MI 2 and 3/4s ? https://t.co/yOzaUYMnb0 — Siob, Princess of Yorkshire #FBPE #FBPEGlobal #FBR (@Sillyshib) July 22, 2020

Brexit UK, the grift that keeps on giving. https://t.co/q8iNq6MiYo — Steve Analyst (@EmporersNewC) July 22, 2020

I had to check to see if this was The Onion. What's next? Are they going to require burglars to book an appointment? https://t.co/LTaJ7zSsOa — Mike, #Raðljóst, 🐗 (@Geoelte_Spinne) July 22, 2020

Finally, the best Boris Johnson parody on Twitter saw an extra benefit.

And if we have a situation where nobody fills in the form to say they are a spy, we will know that we have eliminated spying in the UK. https://t.co/cSzgIYmkBN — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 22, 2020

We won’t know whether they’re serious until they get Chris Grayling to organise it.

