“Things We Didn’t Say in 1982” shows just how much the world has changed – 21 favourites

Particularly during the pandemic, the past is like a foreign country – you may have good memories of it, but you can’t go there now and they speak a different language.

Richard Osman noticed that last point when he spotted a particularly modern advert.

Just seen an advert with the tagline 'Experience Coconut Hydration'. Imagine what we'd have thought if someone had said that in 1982. See also 'I've dropped my phone in the toilet'. #ThingsWeDidntSayIn1982 — Richard Osman (@richardosman) July 21, 2020

These suggestions show just how far we’ve come – whether we wanted to or not.

#ThingsWeDidntSayIn1982 "I'm just off down to the bank" "Don't forget your mask darling" pic.twitter.com/6v2mzGHksd — Paul Geraghty (@paulgeraghty) July 22, 2020

#ThingsWeDidntSayIn1982 . . . Here, take a look at a thousand Polaroids of my cat — Cleavage Crumbs (@CleavageCrumbs) July 22, 2020

Pause the TV while I nip to the loo #ThingsWeDidntSayIn1982 pic.twitter.com/vawrQqeB4q — KLBrearley (@work_gently) July 22, 2020

Alexa what’s a hundred in Welsh? #ThingsWeDidntSayIn1982 — Tudur Owen (@Tudur) July 22, 2020

#ThingsWeDidntSayIn1982 nah its ok, im just a kid, i dont want alcohol pic.twitter.com/3J4E1RaRkm — Andy Ching (@andyching) July 22, 2020

#ThingsWeDidntSayIn1982

I met my husband on a dating app. He got into an entanglement after a Netflix and chill.

Hes currently watching sky sports arguing with VAR.

While I shop on my phone watching catch up on reality TV +

Its Sunday so will call at supermarket for some prosecco — Emsby by the water (@EmLSharp) July 22, 2020

