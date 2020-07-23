The F.R.I.E.N.D.S intro recreated using stock footage is simply glorious

Matt Highton must have the perfect combination of patience and skill to make the TV show intros he does, since they’re faithfully recreated using only stock footage.

Here’s his brilliant version of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, for example.

By special request, he’s made a copy of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S intro, and it’s an actual masterpiece.

Watch and wonder.

See what we mean? Twitter recognises something amazing when it sees it, as these comments show.

We strongly suggest you follow him so you don’t miss whatever he comes up with next.

As a special treat, here’s Matt’s reworking of the intro to The Young Ones.

via Gfycat

Source Matthew Highton Image Matthew Highton