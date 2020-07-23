The F.R.I.E.N.D.S intro recreated using stock footage is simply glorious

Matt Highton must have the perfect combination of patience and skill to make the TV show intros he does, since they’re faithfully recreated using only stock footage.

Here’s his brilliant version of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, for example.

It nearly killed me, but here it is: The intro to Buffy the Vampire Slayer recreated using only stock footage. pic.twitter.com/E8ilqTOmIm — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) May 19, 2020

By special request, he’s made a copy of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S intro, and it’s an actual masterpiece.

Watch and wonder.

Here it is, the most requested show of all and so far the hardest, it's the Friends intro recreated using ONLY stock footage. pic.twitter.com/vDFyvhdCUe — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) July 21, 2020

See what we mean? Twitter recognises something amazing when it sees it, as these comments show.

take a bow, this is perfect https://t.co/JxszjEiQhB — dan hett (@danhett) July 21, 2020

Yet more creative genius from the mind of @MattHighton

Please donate at https://t.co/uZgsp5T77G so he has to trawl the internet for more stock footage to keep us entertained! https://t.co/NPlVqKmEV0 — Mike Taynton – No Parasán (@lumberjackK8) July 21, 2020

This man is recreating iconic TV show openings using nothing but stock footage, and it's so good. A true artist. https://t.co/l2yyqHrW7G — Julia Alexander (@loudmouthjulia) July 21, 2020

We strongly suggest you follow him so you don’t miss whatever he comes up with next.

As a special treat, here’s Matt’s reworking of the intro to The Young Ones.

Okay, it's one of my favourite shows and a massive influence, so here's The Young Ones intro recreated using only Stock Footage. #RikMayall pic.twitter.com/WvSU8qSqE5 — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) June 9, 2020

via Gfycat

READ MORE

The Happy Days intro recreated using only stock footage is a gift we truly don’t deserve

Source Matthew Highton Image Matthew Highton