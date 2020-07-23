The Mirror’s 77-year-old NSFW Hitler facts got the sarcastic reactions you’d expect – 5 perfect examples

For reasons we can’t quite fathom at a time of so many available news strands, the Daily Mirror shared some details from a 1943 psychological report on Hitler.

This is the headline they ran with.

Trigger warning for incest, sexual content, and it’s about Hitler, FFS.

Quite a few people made comments like this:

To be fair, we can certainly think of a few better reasons to call him out.

However, we couldn’t pass up the chance to share these quips because they’re just so good.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Of course, we all know where cancel culture ends.

But how will people know about the Second World War?

READ MORE

Someone comparing Hitler to the EU went down as well as you’d expect – 7 brutal takedowns

Source Mirror Image Mirror, @officestock on Unsplash