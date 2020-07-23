The Mirror’s 77-year-old NSFW Hitler facts got the sarcastic reactions you’d expect – 5 perfect examples

For reasons we can’t quite fathom at a time of so many available news strands, the Daily Mirror shared some details from a 1943 psychological report on Hitler.

This is the headline they ran with.

Trigger warning for incest, sexual content, and it’s about Hitler, FFS.

Quite a few people made comments like this:

wow we can criticize the man without kink shaming https://t.co/xkGvDDxVMy — Liz Franczak (@liz_franczak) July 22, 2020

To be fair, we can certainly think of a few better reasons to call him out.

However, we couldn’t pass up the chance to share these quips because they’re just so good.

1.

2.

You think you know someone. https://t.co/Rxq7In9v7q — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) July 22, 2020

3.

well this bitch is cancelled https://t.co/GCTkxeMkok — joe (@mutablejoe) July 22, 2020

4.

The more I hear about this guy, the less I like him. https://t.co/xm0zbgsM8l — Michael Glasper (@michaelglasper) July 22, 2020

5.

This news may damage his reputation. https://t.co/0HrNg8Pokj — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) July 22, 2020

Of course, we all know where cancel culture ends.

Next thing you know they’ll be ripping down his statues. https://t.co/ZCHm51oKTH — CompoundBoss (@CompoundBoss) July 22, 2020

But how will people know about the Second World War?

Source Mirror Image Mirror, @officestock on Unsplash