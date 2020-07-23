Keir Starmer’s comeback to Boris Johnson’s bad joke was a highlight of PMQs

After getting a huge laugh from Tories for a joke about Keir Starmer having more briefs than Calvin Klein last week, Boris Johnson ran with the same format at Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions.

Unfortunately for him, the leader of the opposition had a swift comeback.

Of course, there could be a good reason why the PM might not want to have a serious conversation about Russia Today.

Yeah sure would be embarrassing for someone close to you to appear on Russia Today and not criticise, wouldn't it? #PMQs pic.twitter.com/P1qBWmnhG3 — Jono (@jonoread) July 22, 2020

Twitter had a few things to say about the exchange.

"Mr Speaker, pre-prepared gags on flip flops. This is the former columnist who wrote two versions of every article he ever published!" 🔥 @Keir_Starmer scalds @BorisJohnson at #PMQs pic.twitter.com/j0umHS0MCZ — Carolyn Harris MP (@carolynharris24) July 22, 2020

Johnson's glib, flippant quip about Bournemouth beach flip-flops to a Starmer question about Russia subverting British democracy shows a PM who'd be out of depth in a rock pool. Last week it was Calvin Klein briefs. Johnson's a shallow PM in dangerous times — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) July 22, 2020

Seriously Johnson isn’t here for the responsibilities

More briefs that CK and more flip flops than B beach

This isn’t government it’s a Punch and Judy show to distract from the incompetence and strategy to depower the uk — cirro stratus (@UK_TRIANGLE) July 22, 2020

Susan Robinson saw an extra problem with Johnson’s gag.

Really not advisable of @BorisJohnson to be reminding people of scenes Bournemouth Beach all thanks to his Covidiot mismanagement causing 1,000's unnecessary deaths https://t.co/v2PuGrV3v2 — Susan Robinson (@hatetorycuts) July 22, 2020

While Jaq W had this simple hope.

Hopefully after having Starmer ridicule him over his for/against columns, he’ll shut the fuck up and drop his tedious, embarassing end of the pier stand-up “jokes” at #PMQs#BorisTwoVersions https://t.co/M1juYRl8RM — Jaq_ W (@Jaq__W) July 22, 2020

No chance of that – he’s got until September to think up some more.

“More bills than a flock of seagulls” anyone?

