Keir Starmer’s comeback to Boris Johnson’s bad joke was a highlight of PMQs

After getting a huge laugh from Tories for a joke about Keir Starmer having more briefs than Calvin Klein last week, Boris Johnson ran with the same format at Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions.

Unfortunately for him, the leader of the opposition had a swift comeback.

Of course, there could be a good reason why the PM might not want to have a serious conversation about Russia Today.

Twitter had a few things to say about the exchange.

Susan Robinson saw an extra problem with Johnson’s gag.

While Jaq W had this simple hope.

No chance of that – he’s got until September to think up some more.

“More bills than a flock of seagulls” anyone?

READ MORE

Boris Johnson had a challenge for Keir Starmer at PMQs and his comeback was quite something

Source Independent Image Screengrab