11 funny takes on how everyone’s dealing with the pandemic

Having decided that face coverings would not be compulsory in takeaways after Michael Gove was seen in Pret without one, the government has announced that they must be worn after all.

Presumably this will change after Priti Patel is rumbled maskless in Costa or Dom Cummings is spotted in Subway, trying to buy a toaster because he still hasn’t fixed his eye problem.

Masks are just one thing on the minds of Twitter’s funny people.

1.

have we tried cancelling covid? — kim. (@KimmyMonte) July 22, 2020

2.

3.

I can't tell you how many times over 24 years of wearing them for work I've died from wearing a mask. Honestly, it's getting boring now. — Stay at home 🐝🕷️ (@AteA1000chips) July 20, 2020

4.

Just a quick shout out to the large Co-op in Canton in Cardiff. Literally no one else ever shops in there so it's the most Corona safe shopping experience possible outside of New Zealand. — Benjamin Partridge (@benpartridge) July 21, 2020

5.

Government: everything is totally fine now, back to normal everyone

Post Offices: we will be open for four minutes at the most inconvenient time of the day — Holly Brockwell (@holly) July 22, 2020

6.

gun violence coronavirus

🤝 "nothing can be done to prevent it," according to republicans, except whatever every other country did — Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) July 18, 2020

7.

When the staff at Waitrose ask Elizabeth and Clive to stand two metres apart but they're from a SINGLE HOUSEHOLD FOR GOODNESS SAKE https://t.co/F2LqEBntfJ — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) July 19, 2020

8.

I don’t mean to brag, but I was refused entry to a building today for being too hot. — rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) July 22, 2020

9.

Just went back in time to March to tell people we still have toilet roll. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) July 13, 2020

10.

Him: I challenge you to a duel! Choose your weapons!

Me: Hugs.

Him: Hugs?

Me *solemnly*: Hugs. — Slouchy Felix (@SlothSlouch) July 22, 2020

11.

If you walk around doing a just-about-to-sneeze face, people will pretty much give you 2m distance — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) July 22, 2020

