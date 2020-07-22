Vivienne Westwood calling Victoria Derbyshire a moron is a mind-blowing watch

Vivienne Westwood has always spoken out when she holds a strong belief, and she has held – and holds – many.

She shaved her head for climate change. She launched a manifesto against propaganda, urging people to visit the theatre more and buy fewer clothes. She wore a Scottish flag and a Yes badge to one of her shows to express solidarity with the Scottish independence movement. She designed an “I am not a terrorist” babygro to draw attention to draconian anti-terror laws.

On Tuesday, she demonstrated her continuing objection to the US extradition of Julian Assange by being suspended outside the Old Bailey in a giant bird cage.

There was one minor problem with that.

Guess no one told Dame Vivienne the Assange hearings were at Westminster magistrates court and not the Old Bailey, but oh well https://t.co/DTAVcezJR9 — Julia Macfarlane 🐅 (@juliamacfarlane) July 21, 2020

This is how the protest looked.

Vivienne Westwood’s just been winched into the air in a giant cage outside the Old Bailey. She’s protesting against Julien Assange’s extradition hearings, which start up again in Sept. “I am Julien Assange. I am the canary in the cage!” @LBC pic.twitter.com/uS1OjZGSJj — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) July 21, 2020

Just as Assange divides opinion, so did Dame Vivienne’s publicity stunt.

What difference will this actually make?! https://t.co/bZ4SWRL0Mz — Nikki Stix💥 (@NikkiStix55) July 21, 2020

Stunning and brave. https://t.co/udZm0uvRKv — Kristian Niemietz tweets close to Moscow time (@K_Niemietz) July 21, 2020

However, it was her interview with the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire that got people talking. Here’s the end of it.

“You want him in concrete don’t you? All the media – they are just such morons. Such spin, brainwashed people, and you know one of them.”

Twitter reacted.

Vivienne Westwood just called Victoria Derbyshire a brainwashed moron live on the telly…😂😂😂 — Ricksta (@ply4hyre) July 21, 2020

I am deceased pic.twitter.com/jY75BRjnQJ — Samuel Jenkinson 🦎 (@samueljenkinson) July 21, 2020

Me trying to remember the words to Mr Brightside pic.twitter.com/I7MImjnhfc — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 21, 2020

Victoria Derbyshire's interview of Dame Vivienne Westwood about Julian Assange a few minutes ago was the best TV comedy I've seen for a while. — Carl Gardner (@carlgardner) July 21, 2020

Vivienne Westwood got cut off for telling the BBC they are brainwashed morons, and told Victoria Derbyshire she is one of them….. If carling did Tuesdays 😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆#VivienneWestwood #BBCBreakfast — Rosina Cantaldo (@mcladytame) July 21, 2020

Writer, James Harris, made a prediction.

Think there'll be a line through Dame Westwood's name on the next media round — James Harris (@JamesHarrisNow) July 21, 2020

She’s going to be redacted.

Here’s the full interview, if you fancy it. It’s an eye-opener.

READ MORE

The replies to Julian Assange will make your day better

Source Rachael Venables Image Rachael Venables, Screengrab