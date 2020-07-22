Vivienne Westwood calling Victoria Derbyshire a moron is a mind-blowing watch

Vivienne Westwood has always spoken out when she holds a strong belief, and she has held – and holds – many.

She shaved her head for climate change.

She launched a manifesto against propaganda, urging people to visit the theatre more and buy fewer clothes.

She wore a Scottish flag and a Yes badge to one of her shows to express solidarity with the Scottish independence movement.

She designed an “I am not a terrorist” babygro to draw attention to draconian anti-terror laws.

On Tuesday, she demonstrated her continuing objection to the US extradition of Julian Assange by being suspended outside the Old Bailey in a giant bird cage.

There was one minor problem with that.

This is how the protest looked.

Just as Assange divides opinion, so did Dame Vivienne’s publicity stunt.

However, it was her interview with the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire that got people talking. Here’s the end of it.

“You want him in concrete don’t you? All the media – they are just such morons. Such spin, brainwashed people, and you know one of them.”

Twitter reacted.

Writer, James Harris, made a prediction.

She’s going to be redacted.

Here’s the full interview, if you fancy it. It’s an eye-opener.

