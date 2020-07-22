CNN revealed Trump’s 5 “difficult” cognitive test questions and they weren’t so tough after all

During an interview with Chris Wallace, Donald Trump boasted about having aced a cognitive test and became quite belligerent when Wallace suggested the questions were easy.

Painful to watch, but good job by Chris Wallace. Displays the psychological test that President Trump said he “aced” and claimed doctors were “very surprised” by his “unbelievable” results. Wallace: The test asks you to identify an elephant. pic.twitter.com/IYSoBThrcd — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) July 19, 2020

Now, a clip from CNN has reported that the questions were even easier than people suspected.

To be clear, that’s “The date, the month, year, day. The place and the city that you are in.”

Perhaps they asked him different questions, like the proof of Fermat’s last theorem or why nobody ever sees baby pigeons.

It’s not uncommon for older people to experience cognitive impairment, and they’re to be supported, but most don’t have the nuclear codes.

Twitter had a few thoughts.

This may be the best 14 seconds in the history of CNN.pic.twitter.com/v4K6LV0ACu — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 20, 2020

This is so good, it's like a hug. https://t.co/QQy4adYvyX — Eric Vale (@ericvale) July 21, 2020

The issue is NOT that he thought it was hard, it's that he didn't realize this was supposed to be easy. It's not that he's stupid, it's that he's too stupid to know how stupid he sounds everytime he opens his mouth. That's the danger zone we're all in now. — Patrioptics @🏠 (@patrioptics) July 20, 2020

I'm not convinced he passed. https://t.co/qIl82SQw6q — Michael Monello (@mikemonello) July 21, 2020

However, Moose Allain made this very fair point.

To be fair I would have got most of these wrong under lockdown. https://t.co/wemmOMf44I — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) July 21, 2020

READ MORE

Sarah Cooper’s “How to cognitive” lip-synch shines a hilarious light on Trump’s own words

Source Timothy Burke Image Screengrab