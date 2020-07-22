CNN revealed Trump’s 5 “difficult” cognitive test questions and they weren’t so tough after all

During an interview with Chris Wallace, Donald Trump boasted about having aced a cognitive test and became quite belligerent when Wallace suggested the questions were easy.

Now, a clip from CNN has reported that the questions were even easier than people suspected.

To be clear, that’s “The date, the month, year, day. The place and the city that you are in.”

Perhaps they asked him different questions, like the proof of Fermat’s last theorem or why nobody ever sees baby pigeons.

It’s not uncommon for older people to experience cognitive impairment, and they’re to be supported, but most don’t have the nuclear codes.

Twitter had a few thoughts.

However, Moose Allain made this very fair point.

Sarah Cooper’s “How to cognitive” lip-synch shines a hilarious light on Trump’s own words

