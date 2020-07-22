The only 5 reactions you need to Donald Trump saying “I wish her well” about Ghislaine Maxwell

After an extended break, the White House is once again holding coronavirus briefings, and the latest one was going remarkably well …then this happened.

Anyway, here’s the president of the United States wishing child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell well.

pic.twitter.com/DzbwP1Au8a — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 21, 2020

Maxwell, who has denied the charges, was the long-term girlfriend of the now deceased convicted sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein and has been photographed with a great number of powerful individuals, including Prince Andrew and Donald Trump.

Trump gets asked at press briefing about accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and he says “I know her well” and “I wish her well”. You could hear the heads of White House aides exploding. pic.twitter.com/UTySUmJDG7 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 21, 2020

These five reactions to the President’s baffling well wishes cover the range so far – notable for the lack of support from his MAGA crowd.

1.

Trump on BLM: it’s a symbol of hate that shouldn’t be outside my tower Trump on child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell: "I just wish her well, frankly.” — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) July 22, 2020

2.

Weird. The guy who rose to power with a campaign chant "lock her up" about somebody's emails just said of an accused serial child sex abuser "I wish her well." — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) July 21, 2020

3.

REPORTER: Do you feel Ghislaine Maxwell is going to turn in powerful men? A POWERFUL MAN WHO HAS BEEN PHOTOGRAPHED WITH HER: I just wish her well pic.twitter.com/bmNLGEczdn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 21, 2020

4.

Hillary Clinton = lock her up

Journalists = scum But well wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell, pimp of 'terrific guy' Epstein's child sex ring. Normally for this much Trump respect one has to hack our election or hack up a journalist. “I think they lived in Palm Beach”#TrumpPresser https://t.co/SiK0RXQzRE — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 21, 2020

5.

Ghislaine Maxwell receiving word in prison that Trump wishes her "well" pic.twitter.com/5goucxYGF1 — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) July 21, 2020

This might explain his gross error of judgement.

Smash cut to the notes he forgot, lying on his bed. The top line reads “paedophiles = bad”. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 21, 2020

Or perhaps Michael Spicer dropped the ball.

