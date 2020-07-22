12 of the latest funny takes on the coronavirus and all that

England is about to experience mandatory mask wearing in shops – unless they’re takeaways – and we suspect there’ll be trouble, if the reaction in the US and at Hyde Park last weekend are anything to go by.

If only people would make their protests through the medium of comedy, like this lot.

1.

(OPENS TWITTER APP, IMMEDIATELY SEES PHRASE ‘MASK NAZIS’, PITCHES PHONE CALMLY INTO RAVINE) — Mask Watson (@watsoncomedian) July 19, 2020

2.

I wish sixteen celebrities I'd never heard of got together with eight people I kind of recognize and sing a song about hope right now — Evan Hadfield (@Evan_Hadfield) July 20, 2020

3.

At the start of lockdown I was

"Right kids, we're gonna go on nature walks, build birdhouses, paint, read books. No TV, no iPads. This is a great learning opportunity" Now it's

"Dad, can we have vodka for breakfast?"

And I'm like

"Open the Lidl stuff not the Smirnoff" — joe heenan (@joeheenan) July 18, 2020

4.

I feel like my whole generation has been training our entire lives for this stage of the pandemic. What, you want us to drink outside? We’ve been drinking in parks since we were 13. MEET YOU BY THE SWINGS, MOTHERF**KER! — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) July 21, 2020

5.

You won’t wear a mask but I bet you put those stupid, shitty bows on your bald baby. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) July 21, 2020

6.

7.

I would love to check into a hotel, get drunk at the bar, arm wrestle a stranger, get socked in the jaw, wake up on clean sheets nursing a hangover and open the blinds to greet the new day. But for the time being, I patiently await the vaccine. — Gary Shteyngart (@Shteyngart) July 21, 2020

8.

me : why is everyone on this bus looking at me? also me: pic.twitter.com/ij6gnDrqPC — Emma (@CrookieM) July 21, 2020

9.

Intrigued to see the Venn diagram of people who regularly call others "snowflakes" and people who whine like petulant toddlers about wearing a mask for a few minutes when they pop to the shops. #perfectcircle — Jason (@NickMotown) July 20, 2020

10.

if there is a winter lockdown I need you to be ready for the prospect of me having mastered the art of yo-yo tricks — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) July 20, 2020

11.

Boris Johnson has ruled out a second national lockdown, so stock up on Bog Rolls ready for the second national lockdown next week. — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) July 19, 2020

12.

BREAKING: Oxford University offers up hope for a COVID vaccine, in efforts to atone for the last three Prime Ministers. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) July 21, 2020

