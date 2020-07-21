Our 14 favourite scathing reactions to the release of the Russia Report

After months of lobbying, speculation and government stonewalling, the notorious Russia Report has been released.

The document has been redacted, which was expected, but the published part is not so much a smoking gun as an enormous cartoonish human cannonball hole in the side of a mountain.

To summarise, the UK hasn’t bothered to investigate whether Russia has been interfering with its elections, despite a strong likelihood that it took place.

WHOAH!! So much for no smoking gun. The #RussiaReport is utterly damning about the failure of the intelligence services to protect our democratic processes. 'In response for our written request for evidence, MI5 provided just 6 lines of text' pic.twitter.com/SplYfMOtrN — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) July 21, 2020

To add insult to injury, the government immediately issued a refusal to investigate interference in the EU referendum, as it had “seen no evidence” of successful interference …because it hadn’t looked.

Twitter was ready and waiting to react.

I told there was no evidence of Russian interference.

Or rather we didn't find any because we didn't bother looking, as it was working in favour of Brexit. #RussiaReport — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 21, 2020

We won’t show it to you

We won’t show it to you

We won’t show it to you

Ok we didn’t investigate anything

Will you investigate anything now?

No https://t.co/AmcKQwrCQB — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 21, 2020

'We're not holding an inquiry into Russian interference in the EU referendum, because we found no evidence of Russian interference in the EU referendum after not looking for any,' said government spokesman Joseph Heller #RussiaReport pic.twitter.com/ZKEBxX3eul — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) July 21, 2020

“So the report found no evidence Russia had successfully interfered in the Brexit referendum” Did they look for any? “No” pic.twitter.com/91PDyMwYjm — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) July 21, 2020

"Russia, would you mind awfully not interfering in our democratic processes…." https://t.co/yYwikTHeUb pic.twitter.com/7lQxQIRi77 — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) July 21, 2020

