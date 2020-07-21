Our 14 favourite scathing reactions to the release of the Russia Report

After months of lobbying, speculation and government stonewalling, the notorious Russia Report has been released.

The document has been redacted, which was expected, but the published part is not so much a smoking gun as an enormous cartoonish human cannonball hole in the side of a mountain.

To summarise, the UK hasn’t bothered to investigate whether Russia has been interfering with its elections, despite a strong likelihood that it took place.

To add insult to injury, the government immediately issued a refusal to investigate interference in the EU referendum, as it had “seen no evidence” of successful interference …because it hadn’t looked.

Twitter was ready and waiting to react.

