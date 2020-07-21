Dominic Raab announcing talks with Liechtenstein got the reaction you’d expect – our 11 favourites

The UK is within six months of being out of EU regulations, yet the “easiest deals in history” have yet to be agreed, so Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab must have been thrilled to be able to announce potential new partners.

We’ve started formal negotiations on our future relationships with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. Trade with these important partners is worth £66bn and we’re committed to build on the progress in talks to strengthen these partnerships — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) July 20, 2020

Perhaps he just likes setting Twitter up to come back at him with as many punchlines as they can in an hour.

My money’s on that.

1.

2.

We are waving goodbye to the EU with its measly population of 446million, but saying hello to Liechtenstein, which has slightly fewer people than Cleethorpes. https://t.co/WWbE16pFPd — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 20, 2020

3.

Goodbye largest single market in the world, hellooooo Liechtenstein. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 20, 2020

4.

Imagine the joy in Sunderland when Nissan leaves and is replaced by a deal to supply a fishing tackle shop in Liechtenstein. https://t.co/UW5GRSryjp — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) July 20, 2020

5.

2016:

“Within 2 years we can negotiate a free trade area massively larger than the EU” 2020:

“We may get something from Liechtenstein”https://t.co/9x6s2z0zIe — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 20, 2020

6.

There are 281 times more cats in the UK than there are people in Liechtenstein 🇱🇮 https://t.co/kLZnGVWqZ3 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 20, 2020

7.

I hear next Raab's got trade deals with Lilliput, Grand Fenwick, Smurf Village and 'down at the bottom of the garden' lined up next. https://t.co/cEFwQH4yVo — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) July 20, 2020

8.

'Trade with these important partners is worth £66bn.' UK trade with the EU is around £675bn. Well done everybody. https://t.co/TATeMVVajn — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) July 20, 2020

9.

Liechtenstein is the world's major producer of dentures so good news for all those lorry drivers when their teeth fall out after spending weeks in Kent filling in customs forms and eating Yorkies. — ᗯIᒪᒪIᗩᗰ🦔ᗷᗩᖇᖇETT (@WilliamJBarrett) July 20, 2020

10.

Liechtenstein's largest city has a population of 6,039. https://t.co/VosnkAhYxa — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) July 20, 2020

11.

We already trade with these countries. We're withdrawing from the EFTA agreements we instigated to create new ones. Completely pointless. https://t.co/PXzOsFhRwk — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 20, 2020

While most people couldn’t tear their attention away from Liechtenstein, Caitlin Moran had other concerns.

Of course, there's every chance the "Iceland" he's referring to is the shop. https://t.co/tVtPjqVJwJ — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) July 20, 2020

If Dom’s going to Iceland, let’s hope he at least brings back a caterpillar cake.

