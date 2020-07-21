This brilliant Mastermind parody sees Boris Johnson finally answer questions on the Russia Report

The Russia Report is due to be released later today – at the time of writing – and we don’t yet know what it will tell us, if anything, about alleged Russian interference in UK elections.

We do know that Boris Johnson went to great lengths to prevent the public seeing it before the last election, and that Arron Banks is still trying legal measures to get a look at it before publication.

John Le Carré‘s brain must be in overdrive.

Over on YouTube, The Citizens have enlisted the ironically inimitable Rory Bremner to help bring this sketch to life.

Journalist Carole Cadwalladr, who was instrumental in the investigation of Russian interference in the EU referendum, shared the clip on Twitter.

These are just a few of the reactions we’ve seen.

Finally, this relatable comment.

See also: every piece of satire currently being produced on both sides of the Atlantic.

