This brilliant Mastermind parody sees Boris Johnson finally answer questions on the Russia Report

The Russia Report is due to be released later today – at the time of writing – and we don’t yet know what it will tell us, if anything, about alleged Russian interference in UK elections.

We do know that Boris Johnson went to great lengths to prevent the public seeing it before the last election, and that Arron Banks is still trying legal measures to get a look at it before publication.

John Le Carré‘s brain must be in overdrive.

Over on YouTube, The Citizens have enlisted the ironically inimitable Rory Bremner to help bring this sketch to life.

Journalist Carole Cadwalladr, who was instrumental in the investigation of Russian interference in the EU referendum, shared the clip on Twitter.

'Boris Johnson, your specialist subject is the intelligence & security committee's report into Russian interference. You have one minute & my voice speeds up now' Superb from @rorybremner @lisemayer & @allthecitizens pic.twitter.com/re755V4qSp — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) July 19, 2020

These are just a few of the reactions we’ve seen.

This is superb 😂 "what is the connection between Alexander Temerko, Vladimir Chernukhin, George Piskov, and Lev Mikheev, four Russian oligarchs with links to the Kremlin?" Johnson: "err… Pass.." https://t.co/GmoBmlTK6w — Jack Daw (@Jack__Daw) July 19, 2020

This is wonderful. Thank you to everyone involved. Don't stop till you see the Trump bit too. @rorybremner @lisemayer & @allthecitizens https://t.co/78oflTX0x8 — Ravinder Randhawa (@RealRavs) July 19, 2020

On the eve of the release of the bloody #RussiaReport, it's worth giving this hilarious and terrifying video a watch. I tend to mostly have a gigantic sense of humour failure when it comes to politics, but this is absolutely brilliant. https://t.co/4wfwPktbjr — Francesca 🇪🇺 (@Just__Fran) July 19, 2020

Finally, this relatable comment.

Who knew something could be funny and completely depressing at the same time? — Rob Waft (@harrythebarber) July 19, 2020

See also: every piece of satire currently being produced on both sides of the Atlantic.

