People have been adding “due to the pandemic” to film quotes and they really work – the best 18

Not that people are obsessed with the life-threatening virus or anything, but it seems to crop up a lot.

Sometimes it’s in jokes or in the news, but there’s also this:

Let's have a bit of fun. I'll start: "I now know why you cry. But it's something I can never do… due to the pandemic" pic.twitter.com/EqJHmt9Moj — Jordan Bestwick (@JordanBestwick1) July 17, 2020

We really liked where some people went with it, so we gathered our favourites.

1.

"There's no place like home…due to the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/yUjfwoMLFr — Michael Compton (@ikeandmikeblog) July 18, 2020

2.

One does not simply walk into Mordor due to the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/kdK7DuWtUT — Ryan Stimson (@RK_Stimp) July 18, 2020

3.

"No, I'm from Iowa – I only work in outer space, due to the pandemic."#StarTrek https://t.co/Y8vcHMP6oV — TrekCore.com (@TrekCore) July 18, 2020

4.

"Your mother was a hamster, and your father smelt of elderberries, due to the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/jZMny0DNeu — Pevenly (@Pevenly1) July 18, 2020

5.

"The Dude abides, due to the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/husAseaVfc — Todd ⚾️ (@CubsCentral08) July 18, 2020

6.

“You’re trying to seduce me, Mrs. Robinson due to the pandemic.” pic.twitter.com/KRClrDIHrp — TheSaltyProfessor (@SaltyProfessor) July 19, 2020

7.

"Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn due to the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/6OBLp8dMb9 — Queen Of Quirky (@Homegrowngirl2) July 19, 2020

8.

"This is Ripley, last survivor of the Nostromo, signing off due to the pandemic.” pic.twitter.com/FwvQ4avIts — Amanda Wyss (@_AmandaWyss) July 17, 2020

9.