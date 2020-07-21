People have been adding “due to the pandemic” to film quotes and they really work – the best 18
Not that people are obsessed with the life-threatening virus or anything, but it seems to crop up a lot.
Sometimes it’s in jokes or in the news, but there’s also this:
Let's have a bit of fun. I'll start:
"I now know why you cry. But it's something I can never do… due to the pandemic" pic.twitter.com/EqJHmt9Moj
— Jordan Bestwick (@JordanBestwick1) July 17, 2020
We really liked where some people went with it, so we gathered our favourites.
1.
"There's no place like home…due to the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/yUjfwoMLFr
— Michael Compton (@ikeandmikeblog) July 18, 2020
2.
One does not simply walk into Mordor due to the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/kdK7DuWtUT
— Ryan Stimson (@RK_Stimp) July 18, 2020
3.
"No, I'm from Iowa – I only work in outer space, due to the pandemic."#StarTrek https://t.co/Y8vcHMP6oV
— TrekCore.com (@TrekCore) July 18, 2020
4.
"Your mother was a hamster, and your father smelt of elderberries, due to the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/jZMny0DNeu
— Pevenly (@Pevenly1) July 18, 2020
5.
"The Dude abides, due to the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/husAseaVfc
— Todd ⚾️ (@CubsCentral08) July 18, 2020
6.
“You’re trying to seduce me, Mrs. Robinson due to the pandemic.” pic.twitter.com/KRClrDIHrp
— TheSaltyProfessor (@SaltyProfessor) July 19, 2020
7.
"Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn due to the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/6OBLp8dMb9
— Queen Of Quirky (@Homegrowngirl2) July 19, 2020
8.
"This is Ripley, last survivor of the Nostromo, signing off due to the pandemic.” pic.twitter.com/FwvQ4avIts
— Amanda Wyss (@_AmandaWyss) July 17, 2020
9.
You talkin’ to me? You talkin’ to me? Well, I’m the only one here due to the pandemic. https://t.co/bSEMED1jhE
— Ash Tudor (@AshTudor888) July 19, 2020