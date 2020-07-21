10 more of the latest lockdown laughs from Twitter

Donald Trump has finally got on board the mask train, tweeting a photo of himself and invoking patriotism.

Has he finally accepted the science or has he been told the mark-up on Trump 2020 branded masks from his website? It’s a mystery.

Masks crop up a few times in our round-up of Twitter’s funny takes on the coronavirus.

1. A perfect example of why the ‘masks lower your oxygen levels’ argument is bullsh*t

In the 2001 Royal Rumble, Kane wore a mask for 54 minutes and eliminated 11 people. You can wear one to Aldi. pic.twitter.com/3TbKYwk4Ur — Sam Jones (@SamJonesMCR) July 14, 2020

2. It’s beginning to feel like lockdown might be the most successful franchise of the millennium

Lockdown

Lockdown 2

Lockdown the third

Lockdown forever after. pic.twitter.com/hRkdsxnTrj — Samuel Ager (@Samuel_Ager22) July 16, 2020

3. Mask conspiracies really don’t stack up when they’re seen as part of a bigger PPE picture

I wonder are there construction workers who think that mandatory hard hats are a global totalitarian conspiracy ? Or do they just realise that building sites are dangerous and hard hats keep themselves and others safe? — The Blindboy Podcast (@Rubberbandits) July 20, 2020

4. There’s no news so bad that it can’t be used to mock a rival football team

BREAKING: Manchester United allow David de Gea to train without a mask, after club doctors confirm there's no way he can catch anything. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) July 20, 2020

5. It’s always difficult swimming against the tide

You guys aren't going to believe this, but I think living through a pandemic might be causing some stress. — 🌸Likes🌸 (@broken_rhi) July 20, 2020

6. The PM hasn’t got any better at picking the right phrases

Boris Johnson says a second national lockdown is like a nuclear deterrent but if that was true, he'd spend £31bn on having it in place just incase, even if everyone said it was completely unnecessary. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) July 19, 2020

7. Aaaaand we’re back to that franchise again

We’re living in every shitty thriller movie except there is no hero coming to save us and also it’s a pandemic movie — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) July 20, 2020

8. Lockdown has taught us things that might save us a fortune in the future

I really missed going to the movie theater until I realized I can eat popcorn in the dark anywhere — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) July 20, 2020

9. Covid-19 – the perfect excuse for ghosting people in the flesh

ME: Thanks for being considerate and social distancing MY FAMILY: [continues to drive by not acknowledging me] — mo (@chuuew) July 20, 2020

10. There’s a market for everything

Peppa pig face masks £2.50 pic.twitter.com/gH4WhwpclP — northern monkey (@stephaniemain2) July 20, 2020

