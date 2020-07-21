10 more of the latest lockdown laughs from Twitter

Donald Trump has finally got on board the mask train, tweeting a photo of himself and invoking patriotism.

Has he finally accepted the science or has he been told the mark-up on Trump 2020 branded masks from his website? It’s a mystery.

Masks crop up a few times in our round-up of Twitter’s funny takes on the coronavirus.

1. A perfect example of why the ‘masks lower your oxygen levels’ argument is bullsh*t

2. It’s beginning to feel like lockdown might be the most successful franchise of the millennium

3. Mask conspiracies really don’t stack up when they’re seen as part of a bigger PPE picture

4. There’s no news so bad that it can’t be used to mock a rival football team

5. It’s always difficult swimming against the tide

6. The PM hasn’t got any better at picking the right phrases

7. Aaaaand we’re back to that franchise again

8. Lockdown has taught us things that might save us a fortune in the future

9. Covid-19 – the perfect excuse for ghosting people in the flesh

10. There’s a market for everything

Image Screengrab