WATCH: Peter Crouch encourage Liverpool fans to celebrate safely in ‘human hamster balls’

Paddy Power have today released witty, tongue-in-cheek PSA – advising football fans how to celebrate safely.

With the Premier League title set to be lifted this week – the bookmaker has produced a video guide fronted by Peter Crouch.

It comes after celebrating fans were criticised earlier in the season for ignoring social distancing guidelines.

The PSA features ‘the world’s most COVID-compliant football party’, on arrival, fans were zipped into self-contained, two-metre high ‘human hamster balls’, to ensure they could celebrate as much as they liked, while still complying with the UK’s COVID-19 protection rules.

Additional precautions included fans being sprayed from top to bottom in disinfectant on entry to the pub by officials in hazmat suits, plus all drinks were consumed strictly within the confines of the giant, oxygen-filled, PVC bubbles.

Peter Crouch said: “It’s only natural that football fans will want to celebrate their team’s success, especially if they’ve been waiting for a long time for it. But, clearly, it’s important that we’re all safe and responsible when doing so. I never expected to see myself in a human hamster ball – mainly because I wasn’t sure I’d fit – but it brings a whole new meaning to ‘stay in your bubble’.”