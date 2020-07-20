The 9 best reactions to the PM suggesting things might be normal by Christmas

During a Downing Street coronavirus press briefing, Boris Johnson outlined the next steps in unlocking the country – or at least, England – expressing the hope for “significant return to normality” by Christmas.

'It'll all be over by Christmas' is a GREAT slogan. Never heard that before. Sure it'll prove totally true. pic.twitter.com/SzsW4uzOw7 — Annie Gray (@DrAnnieGray) July 17, 2020

He could probably have picked a better turn of phrase than one reminiscent of the First World War, but then we might not have had these very funny reactions.

1.

the virus will be over by Christmas and on Christmas day the virus and the scientists will meet in no man's land for a game of football — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) July 17, 2020

2.

“It’ll all be over by Christmas”

Those words have never been horribly wrong before… https://t.co/P2kYcVCUb0 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 17, 2020

3.

“Covid crisis will be over by Christmas” says man who said Covid crisis will be over by June. https://t.co/NksJ7UjKUo — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 17, 2020

4.

Scientists are saying it’s incredibly doubtful that things will be back to normal by Christmas but I think Prime Minister Dominic Cummings thinks false hope is important to get us out shopping. #bullshit #keepkeepingsafe 😷 — kath 🙀😷❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) July 18, 2020

5.

I am confident that we can get back to normal before Xmas.

My scientific advisors are confident that I'm talking through my arse. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 17, 2020

6.

"It'll all be over by Christmas, so: Pack up your roubles in your old kit ba… sorry, troubles, troubles…" pic.twitter.com/ekcN9yuXbg — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) July 17, 2020

7.

Boris Johnson: “The disease may well become more virulent in the winter.” Also Boris Johnson: “Gyms are opening, you can go back to work, the train is safe, enjoy a spot of bowling, go to a gig, football stadiums will reopen in October and it’ll all be over by Christmas.” — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) July 17, 2020

8.

Boris Johnson: "Over by Christmas". What a wit, what a hilarious reference to The Great War. And you keep laughing right up to the point when you remember that it went on for 4 more years, took a million British lives and ended in a flu pandemic that killed half a million more. — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 17, 2020

9.

Boris "It'll be over by christmas" pic.twitter.com/1jPGdcyjtT — Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) July 17, 2020

Jon Jones had a Christmas wish of his own.

Let's hope Boris Johnson is over by Christmas. — Jon Jones (@JonJonesSnr) July 17, 2020

Better get writing that letter to Santa.

