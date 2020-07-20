Not even a mask of sunscreen was able to protect Mark Zuckerberg from these 17 searing burns

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg has been snapped off the Hawaiian Island of Kauai, where he owns a massive and heavily guarded estate.

The billionaire was seen enjoying Hawaii’s waters on his electric surfboard – because that’s a thing now – and he wasn’t taking any chances with the hot sun, having slathered his face in a veritable mask of sunscreen.



He’s going to regret not doing his ears and neck.

These were the funniest reactions to the photos.

1.

No one has ever seen Mark Zuckerberg and the ghost from Spirited Away in the same room, just saying pic.twitter.com/RZ54gjcHJz — Brent Peabody (@brent_peabody) July 19, 2020

2.

Was trying to think of who Mark Zuckerberg surfing reminded me of & then it came to me pic.twitter.com/ybue3Prbkr — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) July 19, 2020

3.

4.

google photos of mark zuckerberg over the years and you can see the human leave his body year by year pic.twitter.com/qXbQG15RNa — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) July 19, 2020

5.

“I’ve tried everything. I’ve tried Swarfega, soap and water, everything they’ve got. It won’t come off…” pic.twitter.com/NubMbX6dxG — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) July 19, 2020

6.

Mark Zuckerberg: I don’t wanna get burned. Photographer: haha just you wait. pic.twitter.com/kjubGFXCAc — Blake Hammond (@BigRadMachine) July 19, 2020

7.

Mark Zuckerberg decided to put some frosting on that cake. pic.twitter.com/ws97MkWO9H — Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) July 20, 2020

8.

my therapist: mark zuckerberg with a face full of sunscreen and a thick ass isn't real, it can't hurt you mark zuckerberg with a face full of sunscreen and a thick ass: pic.twitter.com/jS983iuIY9 — Bobby // BLM 🇵🇸♿️ (@Bobby19_) July 19, 2020

9.