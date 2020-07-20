Just 15 supercute pictures of hedgehogs because why the heck not?

The brilliant and popular Hedgehog of the Day Twitter account provides a daily shot of cuteness which, we can all agree, the world desperately needs right now. We choose some of our favourite hogs for your enjoyment…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.