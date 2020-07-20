Just 15 supercute pictures of hedgehogs because why the heck not?

The brilliant and popular Hedgehog of the Day Twitter account provides a daily shot of cuteness which, we can all agree, the world desperately needs right now. We choose some of our favourite hogs for your enjoyment…

1.

Monday 26th August, 2019 pic.twitter.com/LGegTjmhhh — Hedgehog of the Day (@daily__hedgehog) August 26, 2019

2.

Sunday 19th July, 2020 pic.twitter.com/l2lrUfpIEE — Hedgehog of the Day (@daily__hedgehog) July 19, 2020

3.

Thursday 9th July, 2020 pic.twitter.com/S0YZq2TPKm — Hedgehog of the Day (@daily__hedgehog) July 9, 2020

4.

Monday 29th June, 2020 pic.twitter.com/qPQC8JQS6J — Hedgehog of the Day (@daily__hedgehog) June 29, 2020

5.

Sunday 21st June, 2020 pic.twitter.com/HWZQez9W7m — Hedgehog of the Day (@daily__hedgehog) June 21, 2020

6.

Thursday 4th June, 2020 pic.twitter.com/eonZACAY2i — Hedgehog of the Day (@daily__hedgehog) June 4, 2020

7.

Saturday 30th May, 2020 pic.twitter.com/1RiZ9fcveb — Hedgehog of the Day (@daily__hedgehog) May 30, 2020

8.

Thursday 14th May, 2020 pic.twitter.com/eIjxgM9mxg — Hedgehog of the Day (@daily__hedgehog) May 14, 2020

9.

Saturday 2nd May, 2020 pic.twitter.com/DWYaq3CpAy — Hedgehog of the Day (@daily__hedgehog) May 2, 2020

10.

Friday 1st May, 2020 pic.twitter.com/D6YSVdWWXQ — Hedgehog of the Day (@daily__hedgehog) May 1, 2020

11.

Friday 24th April, 2020 pic.twitter.com/yLDbFbcRj7 — Hedgehog of the Day (@daily__hedgehog) April 24, 2020

12.

Tuesday 21st April, 2020 pic.twitter.com/k3N0zQtAv7 — Hedgehog of the Day (@daily__hedgehog) April 21, 2020

13.

Tuesday 7th April, 2020 pic.twitter.com/XGBA1LX1tO — Hedgehog of the Day (@daily__hedgehog) April 7, 2020

14.

Friday 27th March, 2020 pic.twitter.com/AEIKdTnGzt — Hedgehog of the Day (@daily__hedgehog) March 27, 2020

15.