The only 5 reactions you need to Boris Johnson using “semi-sexual” to describe fox hunting
In 2005, Boris Johnson wrote a piece that encouraged fox hunters to defy the law against the practice – itself a strange thing for a sitting MP to do.
He also described fox hunting in – well – very odd terms.
Boris Johnson said he 'loved' fox hunting in a 'semi-sexual' way https://t.co/zlGJnwhzXZ
— The Independent (@Independent) July 18, 2020
All perfectly normal – nothing to see here.
These five reactions were too good not to share.
1.
"I loved fox hunting in a 'semi-sexual' way"
Tune in next week, when I will reveal how I like to jack off to footage of badger baiting. https://t.co/iZuMLvSuWW
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 18, 2020
2.
David Cameron puts penis in dead pig’s mouth
Boris Johnson:
Hold my fox nice and still https://t.co/VIVSjOSqU4
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 18, 2020
3.
Boris said in this fantastic article, that in no way portrays him as a boorish malignancy, that he 'loved' fox hunting in a 'semi-sexual' way. I'm no expert, but riding a horse with a semi sounds tricky! Is there nothing this man isn't good at?https://t.co/sqgwEvnAvU
— Mark ne-Francois-pas MP (@MarkFrancois12) July 18, 2020
4.
Oh 2020 you so crazy
Did anyone have Piggate 2: A Fox's Tale for their 2020 crazy bingo? pic.twitter.com/mthuxOuEtn
— Chris Purchase 🌈 (@ChrisPurchase) July 18, 2020
5.
This isn't even an Onion article holy shit https://t.co/gJNgJOBK8K
— Juan (@__L1keClockwork) July 18, 2020
Rob – aka @Glitterbeard_ – had a far simpler take.
Fox Nonce https://t.co/cRiZOUJTWm
— Rob (@Glitterbeard_) July 18, 2020
Source Independent Image Screengrab, Screengrab