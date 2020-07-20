The only 5 reactions you need to Boris Johnson using “semi-sexual” to describe fox hunting

In 2005, Boris Johnson wrote a piece that encouraged fox hunters to defy the law against the practice – itself a strange thing for a sitting MP to do.

He also described fox hunting in – well – very odd terms.

Boris Johnson said he 'loved' fox hunting in a 'semi-sexual' way https://t.co/zlGJnwhzXZ — The Independent (@Independent) July 18, 2020

All perfectly normal – nothing to see here.

via Gfycat

These five reactions were too good not to share.

1.

"I loved fox hunting in a 'semi-sexual' way"

Tune in next week, when I will reveal how I like to jack off to footage of badger baiting. https://t.co/iZuMLvSuWW — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 18, 2020

2.

David Cameron puts penis in dead pig’s mouth Boris Johnson:

Hold my fox nice and still https://t.co/VIVSjOSqU4 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 18, 2020

3.

Boris said in this fantastic article, that in no way portrays him as a boorish malignancy, that he 'loved' fox hunting in a 'semi-sexual' way. I'm no expert, but riding a horse with a semi sounds tricky! Is there nothing this man isn't good at?https://t.co/sqgwEvnAvU — Mark ne-Francois-pas MP (@MarkFrancois12) July 18, 2020

4.

Oh 2020 you so crazy Did anyone have Piggate 2: A Fox's Tale for their 2020 crazy bingo? pic.twitter.com/mthuxOuEtn — Chris Purchase 🌈 (@ChrisPurchase) July 18, 2020

5.

This isn't even an Onion article holy shit https://t.co/gJNgJOBK8K — Juan (@__L1keClockwork) July 18, 2020

Rob – aka @Glitterbeard_ – had a far simpler take.

