Simply 10 of the most brilliantly savage takedowns of ‘anti-maskers’
Most people have got the message about masks by now. The jury is still out on how much protection they can give the wearer, but scientists are confident that wearing a mask helps protect other people.
Unfortunately, the issue seems to have become something of a political football, with the anti-mask brigade demonstrating much the same logic as anti-vaxxers – and experiencing the same types of savage takedown.
1. Anti-masker – nil. Asthmatic old lady – one
2. A reminder that medical workers are a thing
3. When you’re definitely not just copying what Trump says – no, sirree!
4. How’s that analogy working out for you?
5.
Imagine being owned by an actual city
6. Defeated by logic
7. Congratulations – you failed high school maths
8. No contest
N.B. Hanes is a make of undies.
9. Clean up in aisle 19! Clean up in aisle 19!
10. Anti-mask reviewer gets reviewed
There is a good way to get them to wear masks, however …
This comment from Scott Charles puts the “mask or no mask?” debate into perspective.
I wear a mask because if the experts are correct, I could potentially prevent someone from getting sick and dying. If the experts are wrong, the most I’m out is the inconvenience of wearing a piece of fabric on my face.
I often wonder who raised some of y’all.
— Scott Charles (@TheScottCharles) June 17, 2020
READ MORE
Simply 6 very satisfying takedowns of ‘anti-maskers’
Source Various Image u/colbsauce , @samuelegiglio on Unsplash