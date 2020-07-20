Simply 10 of the most brilliantly savage takedowns of ‘anti-maskers’

Most people have got the message about masks by now. The jury is still out on how much protection they can give the wearer, but scientists are confident that wearing a mask helps protect other people.

Unfortunately, the issue seems to have become something of a political football, with the anti-mask brigade demonstrating much the same logic as anti-vaxxers – and experiencing the same types of savage takedown.

1. Anti-masker – nil. Asthmatic old lady – one



2. A reminder that medical workers are a thing



3. When you’re definitely not just copying what Trump says – no, sirree!



4. How’s that analogy working out for you?



5.

Imagine being owned by an actual city



6. Defeated by logic



7. Congratulations – you failed high school maths



8. No contest



N.B. Hanes is a make of undies.

9. Clean up in aisle 19! Clean up in aisle 19!



10. Anti-mask reviewer gets reviewed



There is a good way to get them to wear masks, however …



This comment from Scott Charles puts the “mask or no mask?” debate into perspective.

I wear a mask because if the experts are correct, I could potentially prevent someone from getting sick and dying. If the experts are wrong, the most I’m out is the inconvenience of wearing a piece of fabric on my face. I often wonder who raised some of y’all. — Scott Charles (@TheScottCharles) June 17, 2020

