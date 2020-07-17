‘This might be the best thing ever’

Watch and enjoy, shared by @ianmccourt on Twitter.

This might just be the best thing ever pic.twitter.com/hhJYWq7PAe — Ian McCourt (@ianmccourt) July 15, 2020

Here’s the lad himself.

Kid is a little legend. Positive vibes and pure craic.

The kid is Ste Brown, the track is "Noggin".

Here's the link to his track which should have been in the original tweet 😉 https://t.co/xr5rucFzRF — Garraí Mac / GMCBeats (@GMCBeats) July 16, 2020

Ste Brown – Nogginhttps://t.co/5BK008xFpt

Let's credit him for his work and direct some traffic to his page 😁 — Garraí Mac / GMCBeats (@GMCBeats) July 16, 2020

I believe @SteBrow43089954 is the guy in the video. Give him a follow. — Ian McCourt (@ianmccourt) July 16, 2020

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

This is my favourite track of the year! pic.twitter.com/5z0C65cUfL — Francis Leach (@SaintFrankly) July 16, 2020

The Notorious B.I.G is alive and well 😂😂 — Peter Williams (@p_williams_0151) July 15, 2020

Big Irish Gangster 🤷🏻‍♂️😅 — Ciaran Sheridan (@ciaranpsheridan) July 15, 2020

Source @ianmccourt