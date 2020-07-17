This cat discovering it has ears is a lovely, funny watch
Here’s 44 seconds to make your day better, a cat discovering it has ears, shared by @pandamoanimum on Twitter and it’s a funny, lovely watch.
This cat discovering that it has ears is absolutely the best thing I will see today. pic.twitter.com/SDx80QOnAI
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) July 16, 2020
Clever cat!
sooooo cute. this is a highly intelligent cat. it seems to realize it sees itsself in the mirror !
— Maico 🇳🇱🔋🔌 (@DutchGuy9) July 16, 2020
I've read Kafka. It wasn't a cat when it went to sleep.
— ra (@ra_tigger) July 16, 2020
Source @pandamoanimum