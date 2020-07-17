Sarah Cooper’s latest Trump lip-synch unpicks some prime presidential balderdash

One of the silver linings of terrible leadership has been the comedy created in response to it, and Sarah Cooper‘s “How to” lip-synchs are a perfect example of that.

This week, Donald Trump brought the press to the White House rose garden for what turned out to be a long, rambling campaign speech, including this:

Folks, the president is unwell. pic.twitter.com/qet3rx1tsK — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) July 15, 2020

What in the holy fuck is he even talking about here? I think I have a brain bleed from trying to decipher this shit. My god. — CrustyWearsAGoddamnMask (@jelly_snatch) July 15, 2020

Sarah bravely rose to the challenge of trying to unpick the bones of that, and this is the brilliant result.

How to immigration policy pic.twitter.com/qxjmIXPZkL — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 15, 2020

Here are a few of the reactions we thought best reflected the overall response.

The best thing about Sarah Cooper’s works is that now, when I hear Donald Trump’s voice, I instantly imagine her face. https://t.co/XNsFGXjcj7 — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) July 16, 2020

I don’t know how or why but after viewing this, I now (somehow) actually understand this speech better. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) July 15, 2020

I mean dear gawd @sarahcpr – you are just phenomenal!!!!! Watching you is literally the only way I can stand to hear his voice. You are amazing. Perfect. Impeccable. https://t.co/Du14GD40C2 — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) July 16, 2020

How does this bit just get sharper? She's defying comedy gravity. https://t.co/29TD1t8Fcr — Schooley (@Rschooley) July 15, 2020

This reaction – unfortunately – sums up how we feel when we see these lip-synchs and Michael Spicer‘s Room Next Door sketches.

Holy shit #sarahcooper is hilarious but THAT IS THE ACTUAL PRESIDENT OF THE USA SPEAKING. When can we wake up from this nightmare?!?!? https://t.co/FWygrUkeOH — Brooke Smith (@Iam_BrookeSmith) July 15, 2020

