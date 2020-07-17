Sarah Cooper’s latest Trump lip-synch unpicks some prime presidential balderdash

One of the silver linings of terrible leadership has been the comedy created in response to it, and Sarah Cooper‘s “How to” lip-synchs are a perfect example of that.

This week, Donald Trump brought the press to the White House rose garden for what turned out to be a long, rambling campaign speech, including this:

Sarah bravely rose to the challenge of trying to unpick the bones of that, and this is the brilliant result.

Here are a few of the reactions we thought best reflected the overall response.

This reaction – unfortunately – sums up how we feel when we see these lip-synchs and Michael Spicer‘s Room Next Door sketches.

Source Sarah Cooper Image Sarah Cooper