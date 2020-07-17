‘Pouring concrete next to a duck pond. Came back after lunch to this …’

To be filed under ‘if you’re having a bad day, it could be worse …’ comes this picture shared on Reddit.

‘A driveway crew was pouring concrete at a new house next to a duck pond. They went to lunch and came back to this …’ said Redditor BluestarHUS.

Oh crikey.

And that wasn’t all that was wrong with it, according to people who know more about this sort of stuff than us.

‘No one leaves a pour in that state.’ mcfarmer72 ‘There are a lot of problems here, like no steel in the concrete, the pour is like 2” thick, no compacted stone under the pour, and also no crew leaves mid pour. You get it done, go back to the yard, and clean all the equipment ASAP. Basically this is beyond bullshit.’ johnny-hopscotch ‘Came here to say this. This was a homeowner special. I’m guessing beer was involved.’ Trumpsyeruncle

And as for those ducks …

‘If you want to find the ducks, they’re at the bottom of the lake.’ Unnamed_Spectre

Source Reddit u/BluestarHUS