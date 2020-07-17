People are sharing their moments of excruciating embarrassment – 23 cringeworthy favourites

It all began when a psychotherapist called Dean shared this story of when his morning didn’t go entirely to plan.

• I’m 39-years-old

• I have two degrees

• I’m a doctor

• I’m a member of a Royal College

• I have had, unbeknownst to me, a sock up my shirt sleeve all morning — Dean (@Herne_TheHunter) July 13, 2020

We’re very glad he did, not only because it was a funny story in its own right, but because it prompted other people to share their own moments of when they wanted the ground to open up and swallow them.

And they are a cringeworthy delight.

1.

As a medically qualified lawyer I went to court and did a whole hearing with the back of my jacket covered in Winnie the Pooh stickers. — ali malsher (@AliMalsher) July 13, 2020

2.

I’m 39yrs old

I have gcse’s, btech diploma, vet nursing qualifications NVQs

I was a vet nurse now occupational therapy assistant

I once went to buy a sandwich in my break only to pull out a cat testicle with my cash that had fallen in my pocket whilst cleaning post surgery. — Kelly Ann (@KellyBarkhuizen) July 13, 2020

3.

Am not a doctor, but have 2 degrees and was standing at the train station a few years ago when I realised I had forgotten my skirt …. had spilled toothpaste on it – and taken it off to sponge off – got distracted, put coat on, grabbed bag, and forgot to put skirt back on ….. — Sína Ní Ghogáin (@sinanighogain) July 13, 2020

4.

I got through the day until lunchtime (a while ago) before someone said to me what do you have on your feet. This was a sign I needed to slow down, I didn’t even notice the difference. pic.twitter.com/uGrpspHUDF — KarenKessack RN SCPHN (SN)💙 (@KKessack) July 13, 2020

5.

I once booked an appointment at a chiropodist / podiatrist because my foot hurt. When I got there, I discovered there was a comb in my shoe. I am bald. — Tim Wilkes (@TCEW64) July 13, 2020

6.

If it makes you feel any better I put the cup of tea I made this morning in the fridge next to the milk and spent 20 minutes trying to find it — Terry Kirton (@Azzet) July 13, 2020

7.

Former teaching colleague put tampon in his jacket pocket to save wife taking a bag on a night out. Slightly red faced when he pulled it out next day to write on the board thinking it was chalk! — guernseylib (@guernseylibrary) July 13, 2020

8.

I have 2 degrees and a Masters but When I was 41 and my daughter was 3yrs old I attended a high powered meeting with a sicker on the back of my shirt that said ‘I’m a good girl’. — Martin Kelly (Won’t Be Going Out) (@disableddaddy) July 13, 2020

9.

I’m 50, deputy chief executive of a national organisation and yesterday I made this error. pic.twitter.com/AoUU3urEYi — Saffron Cordery (@Saffron_Policy) July 14, 2020

10.

I’m a doctor with a post-retirement humanities degree who once found he was wearing both of his identical stethoscopes – with one in his ears and the other on his patient’s (silent) chest. — James Willis (@JARWillis) July 14, 2020

11.

I’m thick as mince.

No degree, 5 GCSEs tho but.

I once drove to a supermarket, walked home, went outside hours later & thought my car had been stolen. Reported it, as so, to the police.

Wasn’t until a further day I remembered I’d left it at Sainsburys — Niall (@Groundhog1963) July 14, 2020

12.