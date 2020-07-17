Michael Spicer’s visit to his younger self took an unexpected and very funny turn

Most people know Michael Spicer from his fabulous Room Next Door videos, which he began making last year, but the comedian and actor has been producing funny sketches for years without getting the plaudits he deserves.

This fact clearly set him wondering if life might have been better had he become the Room Next Door man a little earlier.

That’s some M.Night Shyamalan storytelling, right there.

Imran Escobar wasn’t happy with the advice.

Like Imran, we’re not here for a world without Room Next Door man.

Source Michael Spicer Image Michael Spicer