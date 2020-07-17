Michael Spicer’s visit to his younger self took an unexpected and very funny turn

Most people know Michael Spicer from his fabulous Room Next Door videos, which he began making last year, but the comedian and actor has been producing funny sketches for years without getting the plaudits he deserves.

This fact clearly set him wondering if life might have been better had he become the Room Next Door man a little earlier.

room next door time travel experiment pic.twitter.com/z8R5nurpaN — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) July 11, 2020

That’s some M.Night Shyamalan storytelling, right there.

His advice is to do a Sarah Cooper. 🙂 @sarahcpr https://t.co/Nw2OizkidE — Zen Kitty!!! (@MagyckMoon) July 11, 2020

That’s a belter — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) July 11, 2020

You never cease to amaze with your imagination and creativity 👏 👏👏 — Janet Ward🕯️🇪🇺 #LREM 🇫🇷 (@JanwardWard) July 11, 2020

Imran Escobar wasn’t happy with the advice.

Nooo Michael! No amount of lip syncing will ever be better or funnier than "man in earpiece". Sarah Cooper is hilarious but you're the best! — Imran Escőbar (@razor5edge) July 11, 2020

Like Imran, we’re not here for a world without Room Next Door man.

